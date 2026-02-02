EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell Married At First Sight feud tears the cast apart

Married At First Sight is known for its explosive feud and one is already shaking up the 2026 series.

Advertisement

This year, the brides are bringing the chaos to the cast as an explosive fallout between two brides is said to have divided the cast.

According to insiders, the feud between Gia Fleur and Bec Zacharia will rival the infamous falling out between Domenica Calarco and Olivia Frazer in 2022.

“This season will polarise everyone,” a source close to production tells New Idea. “The dynamics between these two make Dom and Olivia look quite basic.”

Those close to production tell us that the upcoming series has been quietly labelled the most emotionally explosive cast ever assembled.

Advertisement

A feud between Gia (pictured) and Bec is set to divide the MAFS cast. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“The experts often look back and say, ‘That was the season where the men behaved badly,’ or ‘That was the season the women did,’” a source reveals. “This year, it’s very much the women.”

And at the heart of the storm sits the rivalry that will shape the entire season.

“Gia and Bec’s dynamic becomes the defining feud,” the insider says. “People will be picking sides the way they did with Dom and Olivia.”

Advertisement

This year, the drama will unfold in friendships as well as within couples, as it is shaping up to be one of the most explosive series yet.

“There are alliances formed early on,” the source explains. “And when things go wrong, those friendships become weapons.”

Whispers from the set suggest there will be betrayals, shocking confrontations, and unexpected loyalty twists that no one sees coming.”

Advertisement

“It’s not just about who stays together,” says the insider. “It’s about who turns on who.”

“This is easily the most challenging cast [producers have] ever put together… Every personality is strong. No one backs down. Everyone thinks they’re right.”

Their feud is set to polarise the nation. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As well as dividing the cast, the chaotic mix is set to polarise the nation, according to our sources.

Advertisement

“Viewers won’t sit on the fence,” the insider continues. “You’ll either love these women, or you’ll hate them.”

As battle lines are drawn and emotions run high, Australia will be forced to make a choice between Team Gia and Team Bec.

“This is the season people will still talk about in five years,” the source adds.

Meet the entire cast of MAFS 2026 here.

Advertisement