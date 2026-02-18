MAFS fans vow to switch off “toxic” show after Brook’s tirade: “Why aren’t producers stepping in?”

Married At First Sight fans have vowed to boycott the Channel Nine show after Brook Crompton‘s shocking tirade.

Jaw-dropping scenes on Wednesday, February 18, saw Brook sensationally return to the Dinner Party after quitting the experiment and leaving controversial groom Chris Nield single.

She didn’t waste any time before taking aim at all of her fellow brides in an outrageous tirade, though she has blamed production for “egging her on”.

Brook has been accused of “bullying” for her vile comments towards Alissa Fay and Stella Mickunaite, with Gia Fleur and Bec Zaharia backing her.

Brook brutally mimicked Stella and called her “f**king dumb” before she turned her attention to Alissa, leaving the bride in floods of tears.

MAFS fans have vowed to switch off over Brook’s dinner party tirade. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Now, viewers have taken to social media to slam production for not stepping in to stop the “bullying” and have vowed to boycott the show after the drama.

“Why aren’t the producers stepping in here and pulling this up. Is this how desperate for views we are?” one viewer fumed on X.

“This is so uncomfortable, at what point does production step in, this is bullying,” a second said.

“I mean surely the producers have a point where they step in. This is gross,” a third raged.

“Are we watching after tonight? I’m saying no,” a fourth commented.

“MAFS needs to end. It’s not just ‘drama’ anymore. It’s targeted harassment, bullying and all round abusive,” a fifth penned.

“I’ve watched it since the start. I don’t think I can watch it again,” one more argued, while another added, “Boycott MAFS 2026.”

New Idea has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Brook and Gia Fleur were accused of “bullying”. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What has Brook said about the Dinner Party?

Brook has broken her silence on her shocking behaviour, telling our sister publication Woman’s Day that there was “no excuse” for it, adding, “I was a cow.”

However, she claimed that production had been “egging her on” to talk to Stella, claiming she had drunk “two bottles of champagne” before arriving at the dinner party.

“There was no excuse for how I behaved, but you have to understand what it’s like being in that environment,” she said.

“You’ve got people egging you on, producers egging you on. I was told I wasn’t allowed to talk to Stella one-on-one, I could only do it in a group setting.”

Brook claimed there was unaired drama between her and Stella that viewers hadn’t seen, claiming producers told her that she was talking behind her back.

She insisted that she apologised to everyone for her behaviour at the Commitment Ceremony, which will air on Sunday, February 22.

Alissa and Stella were targeted in the shocking scenes. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What have Stella and Alissa said about the Dinner Party?

While Brook has said they are all “fine” now, Stella broke down in tears while discussing the drama on spin-off show MAFS: After The Dinner Party with Alissa.

“The apologies came in, it doesn’t matter,” Stella said on the show while breaking her silence on Brook’s apology.

Alissa described it as not “authentic” and read out a message, which she claimed Brook sent her apologising around five weeks after the dinner party.

“Hey Alissa, how are you going?” she read out. “I’m sorry its taken me a while to reach out.

“I’ve taken a lot of time to switch off and think about everything but I really want to apologise again for what happened at the last dinner party I was at.

“I was going through a lot mentally at the time, and unfortunately let the experiment get the better of me.

Alissa has revealed an apology text she claimed Brook sent to her after the scenes. (Credit: Stan MAFS: After The Dinner Party)

“An executive actually did come to me and push that I should go for you and Stella that night, and keep stirring s*** up, and I really regret not trusting myself and listening to senior people and the other people that knew you prior.

“I don’t expect you to reply, but I just want you to know where I’m at.”

Alissa slammed the apology as “pathetic” and claimed producers are not in the room with them during the dinner party.

Brook and Gia allegedly declined to appear on MAFS: After The Dinner Party, and it appears there is no love lost between the women.

