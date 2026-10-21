“I’ve gotten worse”: Christina Applegate reveals shock MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate has revealed she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

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The Hollywood actress, 54, thought she was living with MS for five years, but has now been told she was given the wrong diagnosis.

Speaking on her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with MS sufferer Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christina said it has been difficult news.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better,” she said. “If anything I’ve gotten worse.”

Christina Applegate has revealed she was wrongly diagnosed with MS. (Credit: Getty)

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Christina shared her frustrations over once again not knowing the cause of her debilitating symptoms.

“I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me,” she shared.

“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened.”

While her loved ones were “so happy” to hear she didn’t have MS, Christina said she didn’t feel any sense of relief.

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“I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy,” she added.

Christina learnt of her misdiagnosis when a doctor suggested ending her infusion treatment for MS to see how her body would react.

Her body reacted in a way that didn’t indicate MS, with doctors then concluding that she didn’t have the autoimmune disease.

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MS is a chronic immune disease which can cause spasms, fatigue, muscle stiffness and problems with walking and talking.

The actress doesn’t know what has been causing her symptoms. (Credit: Getty)

Christina was first diagnosed with MS in August 2021 and can no longer walk without a cane.

She used a wheelchair while filming the Netflix series Dead To Me and previously described being in a “real depression” due to her health issues.

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“I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore,” she said in a 2024 episode of her podcast.

Investigations into what has been causing Christina’s symptoms will begin next week.