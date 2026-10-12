“Sending so much love”: Fans send support to Delta Goodrem following health shock

After a dazzling performance on Saturday night, Delta Goodrem has suffered a surprising injury and has had to withdraw from the next episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

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In a statement from the show, the BBC and Strictly penned, “Due to injury, Delta Goodrem has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, will not dance on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.”

Delta, who has been partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, soared to the top of the leaderboard during last week’s episode but it doesn’t mean she’s out of the running.

She wowed with her salsa but Delta Goodrem is now recovering from a rib injury. (Credit: Instagram)

“In line with the rules of the show, Delta and Kai will receive a bye through to next week when it is hoped they will be able to dance again. We wish Delta the very best as she continues her recovery,” the statement added.

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Meanwhile Delta admitted that the injury to her rib has been “heartbreaking”.

“I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week. I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday night,” she said in a statement.

“I cannot tell you how much I love being a part of this magical show. I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon. Thank you so much to everyone for all the love and support. It’s so appreciated. I’ll be cheering everyone on from the sidelines this week! Sending all my love, Delta.”

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Fans flocked to share their support for the former Neighbours star.

“Sending you so much love delta and healing energy, we will see you soon,” her fellow competitor Dani Dyer wrote.

Professional dancer Alexis Warr wrote, “Hope you recover well and quick, can’t wait to see you back on the floor shining.”

“Delta has been absolutely carrying this series. Hope she is back next week!” another fan exclaimed.

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During their last performance, Delta and Kai wowed with a sensational salsa, but devoted Strictly fans are convinced that Delta’s talents so early on are a sign she won’t win the show overall.

BBC culture editor Guy Lambert previously wrote, “When it comes to winning over voters, nothing beats an underdog story,” and referenced 2024 winner Chris McCausland; the first blind contestant to take part in the show.

“Every week he won the nation’s hearts with his dancing alongside partner Dianne Buswell, eventually being crowned champions.”

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“Then there’s the contestant who improves week after week. Enter Series 18 winner, Bill Bailey. He was one of the older contestants that year, but Bailey surprised everyone by proving to be a capable dancer. His street dance to Rapper’s Delight by the Sugar Hill Gang was a turning point, showing just how hard he was working to learn difficult routines.”