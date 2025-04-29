She may be one of our most famous faces, but Australian singer Delta Goodrem has made a conscious effort to keep her personal life and relationship with fiancé Matthew Copley private.

After her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years with the likes of Mark Philippoussis, Brian McFadden, and Nick Jonas, it’s no wonder that the star has made the decision to keep her love for Matthew behind closed doors.

In a rare interview with Stellar magazine’s Something To Talk About podcast in March 2025, the 40-year-old shed light on why she has opted to keep her romance out of the public eye.

“He chooses music, but he doesn’t choose this,” the Innocent Eyes singer shared in reference to her fame.

“It’s a love language for us [performing together], but I do love keeping us as a sacred house, too. That’s important to me.”

Scroll on for everything there is to know about Delta’s relationship with Matthew.

Delta and Matthew went Instagram official in January 2019 with a rare loved-up couple shot. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley meet?

Delta’s kept pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Matthew over the years so the details about how they met are pretty vague.

“I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I’m not somebody who wants to talk about relationships,” Delta explained to InStyle Australia in 2018.

“I made a [choice] that I’m not even going to comment ‘yes’ or ‘no’ … I’ve said nothing for three or four years — all I’ve kept saying is ‘I’m single and I’ll let you know when I’m in a serious relationship.’ And I will.”

However, she has shared that the pair reportedly met on the music scene while she was touring in 2017. They’re also both friends with Aussie singer Conrad Sewell, so it’s possible they were introduced by mutual connections.

During the lockdown, Delta and Matthew would perform together every Thursday in their “Bunkerdown Sessions”. (Credit: Instagram)

She told Stellar previously, “Music is how we met, it’s what we both do.”

In November 2020, Delta gave another rare insight into her relationship with Matthew during an interview with UK magazine, HELLO!.

“We have a lot of love and respect for each other, and we are a great team,” she said. “I’m somebody who loves to go deeper. I’m all about long-term friendships and relationships, and I love those people with all my heart.

“When Matt and I work together, it’s really easy to go straight to the core of our feelings because we’re living and breathing life together all the time. It’s wonderful to work with him.”

Huge congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

How long have Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley been dating?

Again, it’s tough to put an exact date on when they made things official thanks to the pair rarely speaking about one another publicly.

In January 2018, the clearest indication of their blossoming romance arose when they were snapped kissing at a resort in Hawaii.

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other…if I didn’t know better, I would have mistaken them for honeymooners,” an onlooker told New Idea at the time.

“They were holding hands and kissing constantly – they were clearly completely wrapped up in each other.”

Prior to the photos emerging, Matthew shared a video of him and Delta writing a song together, which was posted in 2017.

They eventually went Instagram official in January 2019 with a rare loved-up couple shot posted to Delta’s Instagram.

Since then, the couple have not often appeared on each other’s social media – until COVID-19 hit in early 2020 and they kicked off their “Bunkerdown Sessions” where they would perform covers together in their living room.

Speaking to Stellar in May 2021, Delta touched on the sessions and shared that it was a conscious decision to steer clear of speaking too much about their love story.

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we’re both performers,” she told the magazine.

Providing a rare insight into their relationship, the former Neighbours star added: “It’s a relationship of respect. Matt is an incredible musician, and we really enjoy working together.”

Are Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley married?

Rumours have long run rampant that Delta and Matthew have been engaged and secretly tied the knot.

But it wasn’t until September 2023 that Delta and Matthew actually became engaged.

“My best friend asked me to marry him,” shared Delta to her legion of Instagram followers on September 21 that year, tagging the engagement destination as the sunny European destination of Malta.

In a video Delta also shared of her engagement, she revealed her stunning diamond ring (which has been valued at $123,000), with violinists playing and the sun setting in the background – how romantic!

This diamond sure is dazzling. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Delta Goodrem have kids?

While Delta and Matthew have not yet welcomed any children, the Wings songstress has admitted in the past that she sees kids in her future.

In 2018, she told our sister publication WHO that she “looked forward” to becoming a mother but was in no rush to start a family straight away,

“I always knew it would be a little later in life for me. I always knew that,” Delta said.

“Of course, I look forward to when that chapter is, and that will be a beautiful moment.”

Two years earlier,r during an interview with another one of our sister publications TV WEEK, Delta gushed about her brother Trent and his wife Carly welcoming a baby into the family and confessed she’d “absolutely” love to do the same one day.

“I cried my eyes out when I found out they were having a baby,” she said, before revealing, “I’d love to have a family”.

She added: “If it’s meant to be, then one day it will. I look forward to that time, but it’s not right now. I’m enjoying getting into music and being really empowered in what I’m getting to do… I know when I do, I will give it my everything.”

