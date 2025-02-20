Neighbours axed for second time

Beloved Australian drama Neighbours has been cancelled for a second time following a short-lived reboot that began airing in September 2023.

Reports from The Sun have revealed that production will conclude in mid-2025, with the final ever episode airing before the end of the year.

Some fan favourite characters from the show. (Credit: Channel Ten)

When was Neighbours first cancelled?

Neighbours was originally axed in June 2022 by Channel 10 after Australian production company Fremantle Media was unable to find a new broadcasting partner following UK network Channel 5’s controversial decision to withdraw from their long-running partnership.

Given that Channel 5 footed the majority of the production bill for the show and was unable to find a new broadcasting partner, Freemantle Media and Channel 10 had no choice but to end the show after 37 years on the air.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” a statement shared to the official Neighbours social media accounts said at the time.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours,” the statement concluded.

A farewell to fans in the original finale episode of Neighbours. (Credit: Ten/Channel 5)

Who returned for the Neighbours finale?

This “high” included the return of many familiar faces including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and even Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan who starred on the show from the mid to late 80s as Charlene and Scott Robinson.

But only a few months later and after 60,000 fans signed a petition to save the show following its axing, Amazon Freevee came on board as a financial partner in November 2022 to reboot the series.

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world,” Fremantle’s CEO Jennifer Mullin said at the time.

“We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home.”

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan on the set of the first Neighbours finale. (Credit: Instagram)

When did the Neighbours reboot begin airing?

New episodes then began to air in September 2023 with beloved characters returning. A new batch of famous faces also came to Ramsay Street including the likes of The O.C actress Mischa Barton and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

In 2024, Amazon axed Amazon Freevee and folded the streaming service into Prime Video.

Amazon has not yet publicly commented on the reports.