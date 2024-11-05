  •  
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order!
tom ackerley margot robbie

Beloved Australian actress Margot Robbie, 34, and her husband Tom Ackerley have reportedly given birth to their first child, a healthy baby boy!

The Daily Mail reported Margot gave birth in Los Angeles on October 17.

Reports of her pregnancy were first revealed in July, with multiple sources confirming the news to PEOPLE.

Though Margot and Tom never formally announced they were expecting, various paparazzi photos emerged at the time of the two spending time in Lake Como, with the Barbie star showing a baby bump while wearing a crop top.

margot robbie tom ackerley showing off margot's baby bump at wimbledon
Margot and Tom stepped out together at Wimbledon on July 12. (Credit: Getty)
Margot then made her first official public appearance following the news. The two stepped out together at Wimbledon, showing off Margot’s baby bump as they sat in the crowd.

Margot and Tom met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, and despite initially remaining friends, the two later turned their platonic relationship into love.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay in 2016.

margot robbie and tom ackerley at the Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on November 19, 2014
Tom and Margot have been married for almost eight years. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s Love Story

Before meeting her now-husband, the mere notion of a relationship made Margot Robbie, quote, “want to vomit”.

“This crept up on me,” the Suicide Squad star previously told Vogue, referring to her romance with Tom Ackerley.

After meeting on the set of Suite Française in 2013, Margot and Tom decided to shack up together in London with a group of housemates. They also began their own production company LuckyChap Entertainment which produced hits such as I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman.

While things began platonically, eventually their relationship progressed into something more.

margot-robbie-tom-ackerley-black-and-white
Margot and Tom were friends before they dated. (Credit: Instagram)

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,'” the Wolf of Wall Street actress told Vogue.

“And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has never made sense before.’”

Initially, the couple kept their relationship a secret from their housemates because they “weren’t really taking it seriously”.

“And then everyone found out,” she told The Guardian. “Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good. Everyone was like: ‘No! This is going to ruin our group!’ And then it didn’t. It was fine.”

margot-robbie-engagement-ring
Margot and Tom tied the knot in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2016, Margot and Tom officially tied the knot in a private Byron Bay ceremony. The two shared photos of the day on their respective Instagrams.

The actress stunned in a white boho-chic dress and a pear-shaped diamond ring. After a delayed trip due to the filming of I, Tonya, the newlyweds eventually honeymooned in Tahiti.

Once they exchanged vows, the actress gushed to PORTER about married life and how it made life more fun.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever,” she said. “Life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife; I want to be better.”

margot-robbie-tom-ackerley
“Being married is actually the most fun ever,” Margot said. (Credit: Getty)

As is the case for every new bride, soon after her nuptials, Margot was hounded about when she was to become a mother.

“I got married and the first question in almost every interview is ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ the Barbie star told Vogue in 2019.

“I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Catie Powers

