Victoria Beckham’s betrayal as Elton John sides with Brooklyn in family rift

Victoria Beckham’s called him a dear friend for three decades, but Sir Elton John seems to be playing favourites with her estranged son, Brooklyn.

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As the Beckham family war wages on, Elton, 79, appears to be siding with his godson, inviting him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, to his partner David Furnish’s lavish 64th birthday party in Venice.

Victoria, 52, and husband David, 51, were noticeably absent from the black-tie bash at their old friend’s new bar, Elton’s Club, just months after Brooklyn, 27, scored an invite to spend the European summer lounging on the iconic singer’s yacht.

The latest snub must feel especially stinging for Posh given she’d reportedly pleaded with Elton to play peacemaker between her and Brooklyn.

However, a UK insider tells New Idea, “He has tried speaking to both sides, but also respects Brooklyn’s wish for silence. The only thing that will heal this rift is time.”

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Victoria Beckham has allegedly been left feeling betrayed by Elton John. (Credit: Getty)

Brooklyn has made it clear he doesn’t wish to reunite with his family; however, he has been accused of still trading on the Beckham name.

While he’s firmly distanced himself from the Beckhams, insiders claim he’s sparked fury by still capitalising on his famous surname in celebrity circles.

“Victoria and David were mildly annoyed and think it’s kind of sad that Brooklyn and Nicola keep riding their coattails,” an insider exclusively told New Idea.

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“Everyone important knows what they’re doing, and it’s only going to work against them in the end.

“It’s almost laughable that they were compared to a young David and Victoria, when one was a world champion soccer player and the other an international pop star.”

No doubt, scoring an invite to Elton and David’s star-studded bash was thanks to those long-standing family connections.

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As the rift drags on, a reunion looks less and less likely from both sides.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended David Furnish’s birthday party, posing with Damian Hurley. (Credit: Instagram)

“David and Victoria have turned the page on Brooklyn and Nicola – it’s gone way too far, and no one can see any way back to reconciliation. It’s something they have in common with William and Kate,” our insider added.

And Brooklyn’s siblings don’t appear to be pushing for a reconciliation either after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement in January.

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His brothers, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, have publicly criticised Brooklyn amid the rift, while the eldest Beckham remains estranged from his sister, Harper, 14.