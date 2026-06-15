“She’s tired of being ignored”: Harper Beckham in tears over brother Brooklyn’s latest act

Brooklyn Beckham and his sister, Harper, were once inseparable, but their bond has crumbled amid his feud with his family.

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The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 27, notably cut off his family with a bombshell statement after months of swirling rumours about his estrangement.

Sadly for 14-year-old Harper, she has found herself at the centre of the falling out, and took things into her own hands this week during a Beckham family visit to the United States.

David, 51, was recognised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Harper seized the opportunity to visit Brooklyn’s Beverly Hills home, where he lives with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Harper Beckham has been left “deeply upset” over Brooklyn’s estrangement. (Credit: Getty)

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According to Page Six, Harper was spotted hand-delivering a letter to Brooklyn’s home in an “unannounced” visit, but left “seconds later” without seeing her older brother, who was out of town in New York.

Neither Victoria nor David joined her for the visit, and New Idea has heard that the teenager was “adamant” about visiting her brother, after his scathing Instagram post left her “deeply upset”.

“David and Victoria didn’t want her to do this, but Harper was adamant about it,” an insider exclusively tells us.

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“She’s not had her say in all of this, and she’s suffered just as much as any of them.”

“She’s tired of being ignored, which is why she didn’t care she was being followed by paps – she wanted it documented.”

Brooklyn didn’t show up for David’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Credit: Getty)

This is a far cry from Brooklyn’s representatives arguing that Victoria and David had set up her visit, which the family dismissed as “nonsense”.

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Brooklyn and Harper once held an incredibly close bond, but they are now not believed to have seen each other for more than 18 months face-to-face.

No doubt, given that teenager Harper still lives with her parents, it is difficult for the pair to maintain contact, considering Brooklyn’s decision to distance himself from his parents.

Brooklyn has not been seen with the rest of his family since Christmas 2024, having missed David’s 50th birthday and his knighthood ceremony in the months since.

Harper made a solo visit to deliver a letter to Brooklyn’s house, but he wasn’t there. (Credit: Getty)

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While Harper still appears to be trying to mend the rift with her older brother, the same cannot be said for Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21.

Both brothers have firmly aligned themselves with their parents and have taken subtle jabs at Brooklyn in pointed social media posts.

They no longer follow him on the platforms, while Brooklyn has covered up tattoos he previously got of his siblings’ names.

However, Cruz fuelled hopes of a reunion when he told TMZ that he “hoped” they would reconcile on Brooklyn’s 27th birthday in March.

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