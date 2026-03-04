After Brooklyn Beckham said he never wants to reconcile, his family just did something unexpected

NEED TO KNOW Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s parents and brothers have publicly wished him a happy birthday, weeks after he made his explosive statement about their rumoured family feud.

In their posts on Instagram, David, Victoria and Cruz said they loved him.

Brooklyn made his lengthy statement with claims about his family in January.

David and Victoria Beckham have publicly shared their love for their son Brooklyn, six weeks after he said he did not want to “reconcile” with his family.

The couple wished their oldest son a happy birthday on March 4 via social media.

David took to his Instagram stories and shared a childhood photo of himself with his wife and son in a swimming pool, captioning it, “27 today. Happy Birthday Bust,” which was his nickname. “We love you x.”

He also shared a black and white photo of him and Brooklyn, once again wishing him a happy birthday and saying he loves him.

Victoria also shared the same photo of the three of them, writing, “Happy birthday, Brooklyn, we love you so much.”

David and Victoria Beckham shared this photo via Instagram and wished their son Brooklyn a happy birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

The former Spice Girl also shared a sepia photo of her holding her son as a child, writing, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much.”

The posts mark the first time that they have directly referenced their son since he released his bombshell statement about their feud in January.

Before this, the couple and their children, Harper, Cruz and Romeo, put on a united front in Paris to support Victoria when she was awarded a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep matters private,” Brooklyn’s lengthy statement on Instagram read, which also referenced their alleged treatment of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about some of the lies that have been printed,” he shockingly claimed about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

The Beckham family has shared unexpected birthday messages to Brooklyn. (Credit: Instagram)

Famously, he also made allegations and addressed rumours surrounding his wedding.

Hours after Brooklyn made his bombshell claims, David spoke about how kids can “make mistakes” on social media platforms.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media… For the good and for the bad,” he told CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box.

Despite Brooklyn not being directly mentioned at the time, his comments raised eyebrows.

“What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons,” he continued.

“I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

Romeo also publicly acknowledged his brother. (Credit: Instagram)

His brothers Cruz and Romeo also shared photos with their brother for his birthday, with Cruz captioning his with “I love you”.

Amid all of the tension, Nicola also wished her husband a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday baby 🎂🩷,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption on Instagram, which was accompanied by a video of him with birthday doughnuts.

“I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! You light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you 🥹 You’re the most special human and I love being your wife. I love you, I love you, I love you.