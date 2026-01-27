Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham offered staggering “seven-figure” book deal in midst of family feud

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola have reportedly been offered an eye-watering book deal to lift the lid on their feud with the Beckham family.

According to The Sun, Penguin Random House is allegedly in talks with the couple.

The publisher famously released Prince Harry’s memoir Spare in 2023.

“Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this,” a source told the publication, with the couple allegedly offered a “seven-figure deal”.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicole Peltz Beckham have reportedly been offered a seven-figure book deal. (Credit: Getty)

“These firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest, especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents.

“He clearly has a lot on his mind, and now is the time to put the truth on paper. The ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court, and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him.”

The alleged book offer follows Brooklyn’s scathing Instagram stories on January 19, where he made shocking allegations against his parents.

In his lengthy statement, he said he did not “want to reconcile” with his family.

He also spoke about Victoria’s alleged behaviour at his wedding and how his family has treated his wife.

The Beckham family was recently spotted in Paris supporting Victoria after Brooklyn’s shock statement. (Credit: Instagram)

Almost a week after he shocked the world with his statement, David broke cover with his children Harper, Cruz, and Romeo, to Paris to support Victoria, who was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government.

While the family has come across as a united front, David is reportedly “furious” behind the scenes.

“In the first few days after Brooklyn’s Instagram post went viral, David and Victoria ignored his attack,” a source exclusively told New Idea.

“They were stunned and in shock. But it has caused some strain between David and Victoria because some of Brooklyn’s most devastating accusations were levelled at his mother.”