EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham’s “fury” over THAT shocking Brooklyn Beckham post

NEED TO KNOW David and Victoria Beckham’s marriage has become strained by their family feud.

marriage has become strained by their family feud. David is furious over what he sees as an avoidable situation.

over what he sees as an avoidable situation. Victoria “inconsolable and humilated.”

“inconsolable and humilated.” David spoke out indirectly about Brooklyn’s post for the first time during a trip to Switzerland.

Advertisement

After Brooklyn Beckham dropped a nuclear bomb on his family relationships last week, his parents David and Victoria have, for the most part, stayed silent – in public at least.

But behind closed doors, New Idea can report that David, 50, is “furious” that the pair’s relationship with their eldest son has come to this. David is also furious that the family feud continues to dominate headlines across the globe.

Victoria, 51, meanwhile is said to be “inconsolable and humiliated.”

David was blindsided by his son Brooklyn’s post. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“In the first few days after Brooklyn’s Instagram post went viral, David and Victoria ignored his attack,” our source explains.

“They were stunned and in shock. But it has caused some strain between David and Victoria because some of Brooklyn’s most devastating accusations were levelled at his mother.”

In his January 20 post, Brooklyn, 26, alleged that fashion designer Victoria cancelled making his wife Nicola’s wedding dress, in 2022, at “the eleventh hour”, forcing her to urgently source another gown.

Advertisement

He also claimed that Posh called him “evil” because he and Nicola chose to have their grandmothers at the top table at their wedding reception instead of their parents.

But perhaps the most scathing allegation was that Victoria “hijacked” his first wedding dance with Nicola and instead “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone”.

Victoria is “Inconsolable” at the moment a source tells New Idea. (Credit: Shutterstock)

While David is sympathetic to Victoria’s feelings about Brooklyn’s devastating jabs, he’s “frustrated and angry” too, our source says, because, he was never happy about his wife taking Brooklyn’s first dance at his wedding in the first place.

Advertisement

“But he never could’ve imagined that it would lead to this, almost four years later,” our source says.

“Now, despite how he’s feeling, David’s got to pick Victoria up off the floor. He’ll support her, but he also wants to fix this mess now.”

Brooklyn launched his extraordinary Instagram attack on January 20. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the first time David’s seemingly had to bail Victoria out of trouble.

Advertisement

Over the years, he’s said to have personally funnelled millions of dollars into her fashion label, to save it from collapsing.

“That put them under immense strain, but it was business,” our source says.

“This family estrangement drama is deeply personal, and David can’t help but feel that it could’ve been avoided.”

Our source adds that David’s last-minute appearance at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, last week, just as the scandal erupted, was “a surprise”.

Advertisement

David and Victoria have battled scandals before – but nothing like this. (Credit: Getty)

He was there to record a podcast interview and briefly appeared to address the family scandal by stating that “children are allowed to make mistakes” when asked about his kids’ social media use.

But he did not comment on the Brooklyn situation directly.

“David told friends he went to Davos, in part, to get away from the meltdowns at home,” our source says.

Advertisement

“The fallout with Brooklyn is horrendous for them as a family – but it’s straining their marriage too.

“Only time will tell if they can ride this out…”