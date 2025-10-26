David and Victoria Beckham in turmoil after Netflix doco flop

During a recent dinner date in New York, Victoria and David Beckham looked anything but cosy as photographers captured a rare moment of apparent tension between the couple.

After stepping out of their limo, David, 50, reached for his wife’s hand to escort her into A-list hotspot Balthazar – only for Posh, 51, to seemingly brush him aside and walk off, leaving Becks trailing a few steps behind.

“They seemed upset about something,” an onlooker told New Idea.

“It’s not like them to drop their game faces in front of the photographers, but it looked like they’d had words in the car. Her face was etched with frustration.”

The couple stepped out in NYC on October 15, but there was no PDA for the cameras. (Credit: Backgrid)

The unusual display follows a rude awakening for Victoria. Her self-titled three-part Netflix docuseries launched to a disappointing 1.7 million UK views in its first week.

By comparison, David’s own 2023 Netflix series, Beckham, had a whopping 3.8 million premiere views.

The Emmy award-winning series ended up racking up 208.5 million viewing hours globally in just two months, outpacing even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 Netflix offering, Harry & Meghan.

“Victoria is devastated,” a source tells New Idea.

“It’s hard not to take it personally. But it’s easy to point the blame at Posh when David is just as much at fault as she is. No one is shocked that things are tense between them.”

Victoria and David quickly entered the ritzy venue, Balthazar. (Credit: Backgrid)

The series was co-produced by David’s Studio 99 production company and promised an unprecedented insight into Posh’s world.

But some critics have dubbed it a “polished advert” that lacks the “raw charm” of David’s documentary.

“It was David who talked her into doing this project in the first place – and he took a very active role in how it all turned out,” adds our source.

“He suggested she cut the scenes where she talks about Brooklyn and Nicola and Cruz’s older girlfriend… He was very hands-on.”

Victoria’s documentary launched to a disappointing 1.7 million UK views in its first week. (Credit: Netflix)

Friends say the situation is “awkward” for David, who really thought Victoria’s show would be huge, especially after the viral Rolls-Royce clip from Beckham revealed the former Spice Girl’s funny side.

But that has not eventuated, with viewers sharing their feelings online.

“David’s was binge-worthy,” griped one Daily Mail commentator.

“This one? Meh. I wanted more of that fun Victoria, not the guarded one here.”

David’s 2023 series became an instant hit. (Credit: Netflix)

Our source says, “Victoria is right to be upset. Most of her more heartfelt confessions ended up on the cutting-room floor, thanks to David’s involvement. That could be why some fans have been underwhelmed by the series.”

Unless numbers drastically improve, a rumoured Netflix Beckham family series slated for 2027 could be “in jeopardy”, our source adds.