As rumours of the Beckham’s being currently embroiled in a royal-size family feud continue to swirl, it seems there’s only one person, and one person only, who can stop the rift.

According to sources, David and Victoria’s only daughter and the youngest of the Beckham clan, Harper Seven, has a big part to play in mending the frosty relationships and is doing a brilliant job trying to keep the family on good terms behind-the-scenes.

Earlier this year, those who know the ins-and-outs of the fall-out told Daily Mail that the Beckham’s were hoping Harper’s 14th Birthday would bring them all back together.

Brooklyn and Nicola shared a sweet post to mark Harper’s 14th Birthday during the Beckham family feud. (Credit: Instagram)

“Harper’s birthday has always been such a happy day, she’s the adored little daughter so it’s always so joyous but this is a tough situation,” the insider said.

“Brooklyn and Harper used to be inseparable. Brooklyn was 12 when Harper was born, he was so important in her life and it must be terribly sad that she isn’t seeing him since the fall out with David and Victoria happened.

“While Harper doesn’t have her own Instagram yet, the family thing is to tag her in on their posts as #harperseven.”

And while the family appeared united in showering “kind” and “confident” Harper with love on her big day – with everyone sharing their own social media tributes to her – it seems that’s about as close to a reconciliation as we’re going get…for now.

“Happy birthday to my world,” proud mum Victoria captioned a series of snaps on her Instagram account on July 11.

In his own sweet post, doting dad David also wished his “Pretty Lady” a Happy Birthday.

Harper Beckham is considered the only person who can end the Beckham family feud. (Credit: Instagram)

“Thank you for making each day brighter for us all,” he gushed.

Meanwhile, big brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz both shared a photo of them with Harper on their Instagram Stories.

Romeo dedicated a spot on his account for his little sis, describing her as “the most amazing human there is,” and in his own shout out, Cruz joked: “You’ll always be a pain in my a** and vice versa, but I got you forever.”