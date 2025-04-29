Inside the feud that’s tearing the Beckham family apart

The Beckham family fallout has reached a boiling point, and this time it’s playing out in front of the world.

Rumours of yet another rift between David, Victoria, and eldest son, Brooklyn, were sparked after Brooklyn was absent from his dad’s star-studded 50th birthday party in Miami in March. Then, he and his wife Nicola Peltz skipped his mum’s 51st celebrations last week.

Tributes flowed in from Vic’s children, except for Brooklyn! (Credit: Instagram)

Now the tension has spilled into a full-blown social media showdown!

Birthday wishes for Posh were lovingly shared by David, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, with tender tributes, throwback snap,s and heartfelt captions like Cruz’s “Happy birthday to the most amazing mum”.

But it was radio silence from Brooklyn, 26.

“He’s always posted for her birthday, so it was almost unbelievable he would do this, especially after the drama over David’s Miami party,” says a family insider.

“Of course, there’s still a glimmer of hope that Brooklyn and Nicola will pull themselves together for May 2, which is David’s actual 50th birthday. But to ignore his mum on Instagram on her special day has set off alarm bells. And who could blame Victoria for retaliating?”

Outfit wars! Was Posh’s sizzling selfie a message to Nicola? (Credit: Instagram )

Indeed, days later, Posh posted a sizzling throwback of herself wearing her own label’s cream corset and trouser set – the exact outfit Nicola wore to the premiere of her film, Lola, last year.

It sent fans into a spin. Some called Nicola, 30, “petty” for the birthday snub, while others insisted Victoria’s post was “savage”, with one noting: “Posh still wears it better!”

Our family insider says, “Victoria knows how to play the game. She’s hurt, but she’ll never let Nicola outshine her. What’s more upsetting is Brooklyn and losing his loyalty. She never expected anything like this to happen. The whole family is devastated. It’s been a few years now since Brooklyn wed – they’re used to having events without him – but you know it’s bad when he would be so obvious on social media.”

Brooklyn snubbed his mum on social media for her birthday, yet posted this image with Nicola at Coachella on the same weekend! (Credit: Instagram)

It’s not the first time Brooklyn has allegedly fallen out with the family since the arrival of his wife Nicola, whom he married in 2022. The family has, however, managed to mend bridges after disputes ahead of the wedding, and then again over Nicola’s directorial flop, Lola.

Posh backed the film as a producer, and sources say Nicola blamed her mother-in-law for not doing enough to save it.

But the stakes are even higher now, with David’s milestone approaching.

“David and Brooklyn have always been so close,” adds the source.

“It’ll break his heart if Brooklyn skips this, too. After snubbing his mum, there’d be absolutely no going back after that.”