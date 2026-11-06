Young Doctors: Where are they now 50 years on from TV debut

It was 50 years ago this month that a new nighttime drama series, The Young Doctors, first lit up TV screens across the country.

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The show, which showcased the complicated love lives and personal dramas of a revolving door of doctors and nurses at Sydney’s fictitious Albert Memorial hospital became a huge hit, and all over the world.

The cast recall their time at the Albert Memorial Hospital. (Credit: Supplied)

The series ran for 1,397 episodes across six seasons and turned it’s actors into household names, including Russell Crowe!

So where are the stars now?

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Sadly, fan favourites Nurse Tanya Livingson (Judy McBurney), Dr Tony Garcia (Tony Alvarez) Gwen Plumb (Ada Simmonds) and Cornelia Frances (Sister Scott) have passed away but New Idea caught up with some of the show’s cast members.

Cast members Mark Holden, Diana McLean, Joanne Samuel, Tim Page, and Chris King reunited on A Current Affair. (Credit: Nine)

Mark Holden – Dr Greg Mason

How I got the role

I cant remember how I go the job – its 50 years ago!

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I was performing at the Seymour Centre in Sydney as the first Joseph in the world. Australia was first country to pick up Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber/Sir Tim Rice’s musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. That may have have played a part..plus my single Never Gonna Fall In Love Again was taking off. TV producer Reg Grundy was very astute – he was looking for young stars to populate the Young Doctors.

My most memorable storyline was…

I did two stints on The Young Doctors – I was part of the original cast as Dr Greg Mason- but came back for a second run to operate on the head of the hospital, Dr Shaw, who brought me back from Hollywood where I had learned to perform plastic surgery – I cant remember who the patient was but that was fun. I had endless run ins with Sister Scott and there was , of course, romances.

My favourite co-star to film with and why

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Cornelia Frances – I called her Horny Corny. I loved her, she was a rock solid presence on set and someone you could reach out to professionally and personally. I loved Gwen Plumb. She was another rock solid veteran who was warm and supportive and fun to be on set with.

My craziest fan encounter was…

There was a fan in South Australia who would appear at events in Adelaide with scissors and attempt to cut off a lock of my hair on the run. Nowadays you’d get an intervention order. I was never afraid of her but perhaps I should have been!

Would you take part in a Young Doctors reboot?

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Yes – I could play the dementing old doctor.

Mark Holden played Dr Greg Mason. (Credit: Supplied)

Paula Duncan – Nurse Lisa Brooks

How I got the role

I was working in a play, the The Importance Of Being Ernest at the old Independent Theatre. Cornelia Frances came to see the show. She let me know Grundy Television as auditioning for the role of nurse Lisa Brooks in Young Doctors. My agent arranged an audition and I got the role.

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My most memorable storyline was…

There were so many, but this was one pretty crazy – when I fell in love with two doctors – Dr Chris Piper, played by Bartholomew John, and Dr Tony Garcia, played by the late Tony Alvarez. It was complicated as Judy McBurney’s nurse Tania Livingston was also in love with Dr Garcia.

There was endless drama, friction, gossip and plenty of tears! My character was an absolute b***h when she first started. She was also cat-fighting endlessly with Lynda Stoner’s nurse Kim Barrington.

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My favourite co-star to film with and why

I adored working with Cornelia Francis and Gwen Plumb in equal measures. Gwen Plumb had the most impeccable timing, and Corny was just brilliant.

Corny became a close friend. I loved working with Joanne Samuel and Lynda Stoner. Lynda and I would later star together in Cop Shop. We remain great friends.

My craziest fan encounter was…

Because I’d fallen in love with Dr Chris Piper, a fan attacked me one day saying I should leave him alone and let him find someone better. I remember being screamed at by the fan who had taken it all so seriously!

Would you take part in a Young Doctors reboot?

I don’t know about a reboot! There was a time where hospitals and Cop shows were the big thing! Would you ever find another Sister Scott – I mean Cornelia owned that role!

Paula played Nurse Lisa Brooks. (Credit: Supplied)

Diana McLean – Sister Vivienne Jeffries

How I got the role

I came back to Australia after a few years in London at the end of the 70’s. I was contacted by my agent to see if I was interested in stepping in as the Matron when Cornelia left, our characters overlapped for a while.

My most memorable storyline was…

Most definitely a doomed romance with Dr. Ian Parrish, played by the late Serge Lazareff who turned out to be a crazed psychotic orderly, who had taken on the identity of a dead Doctor. So he’d gotten a job at The

Albert Memorial and began carrying out medical procedures with disastrous results! Vivienne Jeffries fell for his charms and defended him when everyone else could see he was and unhinged lunatic.

Sister Jeffries was something of a man-eater and seemed to want to throw her leg over almost man who walked through the doors of Albert Memorial!

Diana’s character Sister Vivienne was unlucky in love! (Credit: Supplied)

My favourite co-star to film with and why

I loved doing scenes with Cornelia. We did a great drunk scene in Bunny’s bar together. I also loved doing scenes with Gwen Plumb, as Ada Simmonds. She was so funny, a true showbiz legend, who always cracked me up.

My craziest fan encounter was…

There was a young man who wrote me many fan letters. He wanted me to come and live with him in his Caravan Park, and to sweeten the offer he said he’d bought a brand new Ford Escort!

There was also the odd pervert. I remember one man who’d call the studio under some pretext, he got put through and started asking some of the younger actresses what underwear they had on, and what they liked. Then I got on the phone, and that quickly put an end to his cheap thrills!

Would you take part in a Young Doctors reboot?

Not sure it would work today. They were different times. Doctor shows now are extremely realistic. We had no idea about how to be a real nurse or doctor, or anything about medicine.

We used to get real doctors writing in and suggesting we should take some lessons in how to properly take blood pressures or administer injections! The Young Doctors was really Number 96 in a hospital, but without the nudity!

Joanne Samuel – Nurse Jill Gordon

How I got the role

I auditioned for a series called Class of ’73 and got the role, the show went on to become Class of ’74. I had a great relationship with Grundy’s, and so they hired me to play Nurse Jill Gordon. It was so much fun.

We were led by the wonderful Alan Coleman who kindly let me out of the show when I was offered the role as Mel Gibson’s wife in the original Mad Max movie. When Mad Max wrapped shooting, I was back in TYD for a while.

My most memorable storyline was…

Truthfully, it was 50 years ago and I had so many storylines. We worked fast and furious. One storyline morphed into another. I remember my character was crying A LOT!

My favourite co-star to film with and why

It’s hard to pick a favourite actor with whom I worked, because the cast was wonderful.

One of the best things about working on TYD was all the terrific and talented actors that came through the show. I did especially love working with Chris King, who played orderly Dennis Jamison, he was so much fun especially in scenes with the great Gwen Plumb.

Joanne (far right) played the sweet and innocent Nurse Jill, who feared Cornelia Frances’ scary Sister Scott. (Credit: Supplied)

My craziest fan encounter was…

Working on a hit show like TYD meant many fans encounters. One that I vividly recall concerned an old lady who believed I was a nurse for real, and no matter what I said she could not be talked around to understand I was only acting.

Would you take part in a Young Doctors reboot?

Yes, let’s bring it back!

Chris King – Dennis Jamison

How I got the role

I’d been cast in Class Of 75, but then was offered a role in the ABC series Ben Hall. Writer/ producer Alan Coleman kindly let me out of my Class Of 75 contract to do Ben Hall and promised me a role in his next series, which was The Young Doctors.

I auditioned and got the role. I was 18 and from Tassie and couldn’t believe my luck – starring in a prime time series on Channel Nine!

My most memorable storyline was…

When my character Dennis marries Kim Wran, who played Caroline Fielding, that was a great storyline. I was asked who I’d like to play my parents, and wound up with Philippa Baker and John Ewart.

One of the most outrageous storylines was when I was almost killed by thugs after getting caught up in a serious gambling drama. When Kim Wran left the series to go live in the US, Dennis was moved down to the maternity ward.

Easy-going orderly Dennis Jamison was a fan fave! (Credit: Supplied)

My favourite co-star to film with and why

Gwen Plumb was always the best, she was so hilarious and such a pro. Likewise with Cornelia Frances. A legend. We all got on so wonderfully.

My craziest fan encounter was…

I’d had some ridiculous storyline with Gwen’s Ada character where I’m suing her. After it went to air, I’m minding my own business in a shop, buying some eggs and milk and the shop owner screamed at me to “Get out! After all that wonderful woman has done for you!” she huffed, referencing that storyline where I’d sued Ada.

The lines between TV and reality were often blurred. The nicest was when a Down Syndrome girl raced up to me and said I was her hero. I still get teary thinking about that beautiful moment.

Would you take part in a Young Doctors reboot?

Absolutely yes. I’m 70 now, so I should be out of maternity and running the hospital!