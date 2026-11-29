They became the season’s most controversial team, but Angus and Simon have officially been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

Advertisement

In the Ultimate Instant Restaurants, the pair’s disastrous cook where they plated up raw chicken and dense bread received the lowest score of just 42.

Sitting down with New Idea, the pair tell us they didn’t expect to “go out in flames like that” but have made their peace with the outcome.

Angus and Simon have caused a stir, but they have no regrets. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The friends from Adelaide earned their ‘villain’ status after revealing they had voted strategically to try and help them win.

Advertisement

“It was the perfect way in a way… our master plan backfiring right in our face,” Simon admits with a laugh.

“I’m not going to say it didn’t hurt, but it sort of felt right in a way,” adds Angus.

“We actually took the power away from teams to lowball us, because we just lowballed ourselves,” Simon says.

Despite missing out on the win, Angus and Simon tell us they “wouldn’t change a thing” about their gameplay.

Advertisement

“Any factor of competition that you go into, there are always going to be elements of strategy,” Angus tells us, adding “that was the strategy that we went for and we owned our behaviour.”

Angus and Simon were open with the rest of the teams with their strategic scoring. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Really the only team we were probably going to beat to get in the semi-finals would’ve been Zach and Zoe,” Simon says, adding “on our best day we could probably do it, but we did the numbers game instead.”

As much as their gameplay was disliked by the other teams on the show, the pair also received a lot of hate online.

Advertisement

“The first time I started reading it, it did hurt me a little bit because it’s something I’ve never experienced before,” Angus says.

“People have got an idea about you, having quite strong opinions about you is a bit unsettling, especially when people take it too far, which has happened in my case and Simon’s case quite a lot.

“The first time you realise there’s a negative thing growing towards you, you’re taken off guard.”

Advertisement

Simon adds, “But it’s a team game, we’ve got each other. Now we just laugh about it.”

“After the first 20 comments of people not liking you, the next 3,000 don’t have any bearing.”

“Tell me something I don’t know – get some new material, guys!” Angus says.

The pair’s villain reputation has also affected their careers as a funeral director and teacher, respectively.

Advertisement

The pair were disheartened by trolls impacting their professional careers. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s been incredibly upsetting. Professional jobs like teaching and funeral dressing, we both take them incredibly seriously,” Angus says.

“Yes, it can be played up from the show but, you know, it’s completely separate to our professional life.”

He adds, “It’s actually been really disheartening to know that there are people out there who are completely happy to try and sabotage somebody’s professional life based on what they see on an entertainment program.”

Whilst many fans queried if their switch in gameplay was a production decision, Angus and Simon are adamant that it was their own choice.

“I think the edit has been a great portrayal of Angus and I, and how we were throughout the course of the competition,” Simon says, explaining whilst they started out friendly, they got into the competition and became more strategic over time.

Angus and Simon tried their best in their Ultimate Instant Restaurant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We just started becoming controversial on our own and the producers actually said to us, ‘I don’t think you know what you’re doing, but I’m going to watch your episode now’,” Angus says.

Simon even confesses that what they were saying was “watered down” by production.

“They were so supportive and helpful, and the guidance was awesome, whether it was really small things or like the wording on something,” he explains.

“Sometimes I said things were maybe not TV safe, but I might have been a little bit too strong.”

“They were really the guiding stars for us to help… we just did it for the love of the game,” Angus says.