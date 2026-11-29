As this year’s My Kitchen Rules contestants chase fame and fortune, questions are being raised about why some teams are attracting lucrative brand deals while others miss out.

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From sponsored Instagram posts to long-term partnerships potentially worth thousands of dollars, a successful appearance can begin a lucrative new career.

New Idea understands that some of this year’s teams are increasingly frustrated by the apparent imbalance in commercial opportunities offered to the cast.

And with MKR attracting a huge national audience, there’s no shortage of exposure for the show’s breakout stars.

Mary and Golden have been tipped to win this year’s MKR crown. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who’s cashing in?

Among the teams believed to be attracting commercial interest are mother-and-daughter duo Krysten and Lucy, Filipino favourites Mary and Golden, and popular hipster mates Harrison and Oliver.

But not everyone has enjoyed the same experience.

One account from within this year’s cast suggests that while some contestants have discussed promotional opportunities, others have been left wondering why their own inboxes remain empty.

Hipster mates Harrison and Oliver have become fan favourites. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Winner vs villain edits

For some contestants, there’s a growing feeling that the way they were portrayed on television has had a significant impact on their commercial prospects.

Mary and Golden and Harrison and Oliver have emerged as audience favourites, so it’s easy to see why brands might be interested in the personalities viewers have come to love.

But popularity doesn’t always translate into earnings, and the value of any partnership depends on everything from social media engagement to the audience a brand wants to reach.

Other teams believe their more controversial or competitive storylines may have made them less attractive to potential sponsors.

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Can a villain edit ruin chances for brand deals? (Credit: Seven)

Behind-the-scenes favouritism

Adding to the frustration are questions about how commercial enquiries reach the contestants.

One source recalled show representatives telling them: “People have to come to us and we then tell you.”

“Those are the people behind the scenes every season of MKR. They’re actively out there looking for brand deals,” our source explained.

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The arrangement has reportedly left some contestants uncertain about whether they receive the same access to potential partnerships as their competitors.

Contestants can score lucrative deals thanks to the show. (Credit: Instagram)

There is no evidence that Channel Seven has deliberately withheld offers or directed commercial opportunities towards preferred contestants.

However, the perception that some teams benefit more than others has created another point of tension among a cast already divided by strategic scoring and competing accounts of what happened during filming.

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How much is MKR fame really worth?

Commercial opportunities available to former MKR contestants include supermarket promotions, kitchen appliance partnerships, cookware endorsements, restaurant collaborations, food festivals, sponsored recipe content and paid social media campaigns.

Australian influencer marketing estimates suggest that creators with audiences between 10,000 and 50,000 followers can earn big bucks with the right brand deals.

Sponsored Instagram Reels range from $300 to $1,200 whilst multiple-post promotional campaigns can be between $1,000–$3,000.

Meanwhile paid cooking demonstrations and appearances can potentially earn between $500 and $2,500. Longer-term brand ambassadorships can rake in up to $20,000+, depending on the contestant’s profile, audience and contractual obligations.



