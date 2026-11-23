We’ll always love her in her trench coat and bucket hat as DCI Vera Stanhope, but Brenda Blethyn brought the glam to her latest event.

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The 80-year-old Vera actress attended The Shooting Stars Charity Gala that raised funds for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices at London’s Lancaster Gate Hotel dressed in an eye-catching emerald green and blue coat.

With her blonde hair perfectly styled and a chic patterned scarf on her arm, Brenda looked remarkably different to her most famous character.

Brenda looked radiant in her colourful coat. (Credit: GoffPhotos)

The actress previously wore the silk coat to the Beijing International Film Festival back in April where her film Dragonfly collected the best feature film, best screenplay, and best actress awards, which she shared with her co-star Andrea Riseborough.

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Brenda has worked closely with Shooting Stars and spoke emotionally of her philanthropic work.

“The charity is amazing and I’ve met bereaved parents and they’re all so grateful for the assistance and help and the shoulder they’ve been given,” she tearfully remarked on the Shooting Star Unwrapped podcast.

“There are people going through such trauma who really really need help, of course I’m going to help.”

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Brenda’s show Vera, where she played the witty yet rough-around-the-edges detective, ended after 14 seasons in 2025.

In a previous chat with New Idea, she confessed that she once lost her character’s iconic hat!

“I didn’t dare own up to it,” she laughed to us in 2023.

“I was blaming the wardrobe department. Fortunately, I found it. I think [my dog] Jack found it, actually.”

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Brenda added that it was she who purchased Vera’s iconic hat from a fishing shop stall in Newcastle, England, where the hit crime series was filmed.

“Right from the beginning, I knew the hat to get,” she said.

Whilst fans were saddened for the crime drama to come to an end, Brenda admitted that leaving was bittersweet.

Brenda, who is married to actor and director Michael Mayhew since 2010, confessed that she hadn’t had a summer at home for 14 years due to filming and despite loving the show as well as its cast and crew, she wanted to put her personal life first.

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In Vera, Brenda played the iconic DCI Vera Stanhope. (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“It was a big decision because all the people working on it have been so loyal to the show and we’ve all had such a great time,” she admitted after the crime drama came to an end.

“I’ve got another life, I’ve got another family!”

However, the actress admitted to our sister publication Woman’s Day that if the chance came up to reprise the role she would do so “in a drop of a bucket hat”.

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“Yes, if they did a special or something, of course I would. It was a wonderful job,” Brenda said.