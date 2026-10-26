“Italian Jason Momoa”, an ABBA obsessive and Reggie Bird’s sister: Meet the 2026 Big Brother contestants

Big Brother Australia is back with a bang and this year’s housemates are an eclectic bunch!

Advertisement

Hosted once more by Mel Tracina and with Mike Goldman narrating, fans can expect a new house in Brisbane plus “sneaky twists” and the introduction of a “mystery button” which is bound to complicate things.

Last year’s winner Coco Beeby spilled to New Idea that her top piece of advice to the 2026 housemates is to “be brave and slow down”.

“The experience goes really fast, even though it feels like you’re in there for 400 years!” she told us.

“Have that conversation, rather than pick thoughts with everybody else,” Coco added.

Advertisement

“That’s what I did, anyways. I just felt like it was easier going to somebody else and having that conversation.”

So who’s entering the house this year and who will come out on top?

Who are the Big Brother Australia 2026 contestants?