“Italian Jason Momoa”, an ABBA obsessive and Reggie Bird’s sister: Meet the 2026 Big Brother contestants

Big Brother Australia is back with a bang and this year’s housemates are an eclectic bunch!
Hosted once more by Mel Tracina and with Mike Goldman narrating, fans can expect a new house in Brisbane plus “sneaky twists” and the introduction of a “mystery button” which is bound to complicate things.
Last year’s winner Coco Beeby spilled to New Idea that her top piece of advice to the 2026 housemates is to “be brave and slow down”.
“The experience goes really fast, even though it feels like you’re in there for 400 years!” she told us.
“Have that conversation, rather than pick thoughts with everybody else,” Coco added.
“That’s what I did, anyways. I just felt like it was easier going to somebody else and having that conversation.”
So who’s entering the house this year and who will come out on top?
Who are the Big Brother Australia 2026 contestants?
Tahlia
25, Support Worker, Victoria
Taking the name Big Brother literally, Tahlia enters the house with her brother Ryan!
With a dry sense of humour and an unbelievable ability to turn strangers into lifelong friends, Tahlia’s hoping to charm the house before they clock her secret sibling.
Ryan
27, Garden Centre Manager, New South Wales
With the mouth of a tradie and the heart of his Nonna, garden-centre manager Ryan can make anyone feel like family, which makes sense considering his sister, Tahlia, is in the house with him!
Pheobe
26, Bunnings Cafe Worker, Queensland
Self-appointed court jester Pheobe is a natural entertainer, but behind the jazz hands is a self-aware, ABBA obsessed young woman with terrible luck in love.
Could Big Brother play matchmaker and find her ‘A Man After Midnight’?
Pam
62, Mother, South Australia
This season’s oldest housemate, Pam is outspoken, full of life, and fiercely competitive.
Out to prove that age is just a number, Pam also has an upper hand as she’s the mum of former housemate Kieran Davidson!
Matty
39, Mining Commentator, Western Australia
He’s this season’s self-confessed ‘textbook Aussie bogan’ but don’t underestimate him.
With a Mining Engineering degree and an MBA, Matty’s smarts, charm and quick wit are his secret weapons.
Matthew
37, Property Investor, Victoria
Matthew’s ready to make his mark on the Big Brother house.
This property investor has no plans to tone it down and if it all gets too much, he has the ultimate ice breaker with his breakdancing moves.
Kyrah
25, Teacher, New South Wales
You’ll hear Kyrah before you see her!
This secondary drama and English teacher knows how to command a room. Academically razor-sharp, and endlessly disorganised, Kyrah’s brain is full of random facts that will come in handy if Big Brother hosts a trivia night.
Heath
23, Engineering Student, Queensland
Beneath that charming smile is a strategic mind.
Engineering student Heath has big golden retriever energy and can turn even the politest small talk into a genuine connection.
Harmon
29, IT Salesman, Queensland
Whether it’s mining crypto or podcasting, this IT salesman has done it all and loves to stir the pot.
Growing up in a strict immigrant household, cheeky Harmon is ready to cause some chaos!
Ebony
23, Entrepreneur, Victoria
A self-made entrepreneur, Ebony is a boss in every sense and she’s not afraid to tell you about it!
She knows her strong opinions may rub people the wrong way… and that’s their problem.
Charity
29, Field Manager, NSW
Growing up as one of 13 siblings, living in the Big Brother house will be a breeze for Charity.
Her life can be summed up with the three F’s: family, faith, and FUN!
Austin
22, Carpenter, Queensland
Baby of the house Austin works in the family business with his dad and brother, and is ready to tackle Big Brother.
Anita
47, Travel Advisor, Tasmania
Anita is full of surprises – she loves to skateboard, travel solo or take a mannequin on a road trip around Australia.
She also has a special connection with the show – she is the sister of two-time Big Brother winner, Reggie Bird!
Andrew aka “Marshy”
24, Salesman, South Australia
Andrew, aka ‘Marshy’ describes himself as the “Italian Jason Momoa”, and is ready to embrace whathever the show has to offer.
He is also Toyota’s current reigning forklift salesman in Australia.