“It’s not easy”: Big Brother Australia’s Anita opens up about infertility struggle

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses miscarriage. If you find this topic distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307, or head to their website.

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Big Brother Australia star Anita Bingham has been candid about her infertility struggles.

The 47-year-old travel adviser shared her story with housemate Ebony Vandermont, after the pair decided to talk after a previous altercation.

After Ebony had spoken about her inability to have children naturally and her desire to relocate to the United States to do so via surrogacy, the Tasmanian local revealed that she hasn’t been able to fall pregnant.

Anita has opened up about her infertility struggles on Big Brother Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

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“We both want to be mums, and it’s not easy,” Anita began.

“The biggest thing I ever regret in my life was not freezing my eggs younger, sooner. No one ever told me that I should do that.”

The pair went on to say that the conversations around freezing eggs was not previously discussed, and was an important thing for women to consider.

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“And I actually don’t have enough to freeze now. I think I had three egg retrievals, or four, I can’t remember now,” she continued.

Anita then went on to say that she previously was able to have one egg retrieved, where the embryo was created and placed inside her.

Anita and Ebony bonded over their infertility struggles on Big Brother Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I was so excited that I shared it with my mum and my dad and they were happy for me. And I lost it,” she revealed through tears.

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While she and Ebony previously clashed, the Tasmanian admitted she misunderstood her, and it was good to speak to someone who understood fertility struggles.

“It was nice to talk to someone who understood and I understand her a lot more now than how I perceived her when I first met her and her life story,” she said.

If you or someone you know was affected by this article, help is always available. Contact SANDS on 1300 308 307, or head to their website.