“I want to go back in!”: Coco Beeby talks life-changing Big Brother win and relationship status with Bruce

With the next batch of contestants about to enter the Big Brother house, last year’s winner Coco Beeby from Byron Bay has some pearls of wisdom to pass on.

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The 31-year old tells New Idea that the $135,000 prize win gave her financial stability and the “financial freedom to do things that we didn’t get to do before”.

“It’s just been so wonderful,” Coco tells us with a smile.

The single mother-of-three says she’s been enjoying surfing and spending time at the beach with her three kids – Arlo, Otto and Ocean.

“I have just been absolutely loving just being with my kids and being on Big Brother changed my life, completely.”

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Coco has been living her best life out on the surf. (Credit: Instagram)

Coco admits that when she first got out of the house it was “overwhelming”.

“You come out of the house and everyone knows your name,” she said, adding “you’d be going through the airport or something and someone would be waving you down and you’d have to tell them, ‘I’ve got to get to a flight!’” she laughs.

She reveals that she would “absolutely” return to the Big Brother house.

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“I want to go back in!” she tells us.

Coco stole the nation’s hearts and won last year’s grand prize. (Credit: Network 10)

As for those heading in this series, she has one piece of advice.

“Be brave and slow down,” she says.

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“The experience goes really fast, even though it feels like you’re in there for 400 years!” she laughs.

Coco adds that if you’ve got an issue with someone in the house, “just go directly to them”.

“Have that conversation, rather than pick thoughts with everybody else,” she says.

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“That’s what I did, anyways. I just felt like it was easier going to somebody else and having that conversation.”

Last season, Coco was famous for her connection with fellow housemate Bruce, which had the audience sitting on the edge of their seats watching the will-they-won’t-they story fold out.

Coco tells us the financial prize has helped her family hugely. (Credit: Instagram)

As for those going in this season, who may meet someone they have a connection with, Coco says “if it’s something that you really want to do, then go for it… if it’s not, don’t do it”.

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She says that being in the house is “totally different world to the outside world”, and reflecting on her time with Bruce, says that they “worked in the house”.

“Bruce and I tried to give it a go on the outside world and it just didn’t quite work,” she adds.

Coco says the housemates still have a group chat where they message occasionally. (Credit: Network 10)

Although the couple didn’t work out, she assures us they are “still friends”.

Coco says she will “definitely” be watching the upcoming season, and teases she may even pop up at some of the live shows!

Big Brother returns Monday, 26 October At 7.30pm On 10.