Big Brother fans predict heartbreak amid Coco and Bruce “friends with benefits” twist

Big Brother fans have been left shocked by the latest romance forming in the house.

Holly, 31, and Colin, 21, have already raised eyebrows with their connection, and now, sparks appear to be flying between Coco, 30, and Bruce, 25.

Though they initially appeared to butt heads in the house, an attraction has been forming between them, and things heated up on Tuesday, November 18.

After days of cuddling and having flirty chats, they finally admitted their attraction for one another, with Coco proposing a “friends with benefits” set-up.

Viewers were left shocked by the twist as they admitted they didn’t see a romance forming between the pair.

Big Brother fans have been left shocked over Bruce and Coco’s connection. (Credit: Network 10)

Taking to Instagram, one commented: “Yuk. Just icky and yuk.”

“Coco, DON’T go there!!! You’re better than this,” another said.

“This could either be hilarious or end in a full-blown disaster… grab your popcorn!” a third speculated.

A fourth commented: “Coco suggesting friends with benefits with bruce… yall…. our sister is GONE…”

“All the best to you Coco,” another added.

Bruce was previously accused of being “sexist” by some viewers after sharing his opinions on gender roles during a chat with his now-evicted housemate, Michael.

His other housemates also appeared unconvinced about his opinions, though they have begun to mellow after chatting to the tradie more as the days have gone on.

Coco and Bruce finally addressed their connection when house captain Holly arranged for them to have a private date in the garden.

They have surprisingly grown closer during their first week in the house. (Credit: Network 10)

“When you first got here, I was so intimidated by you, I was like I don’t think the guy in the blue shirt likes me,” Coco told Bruce.

“Straight up coming in, I was like ‘oh yeah, she’s attractive’, so I was like ‘nah’. That was not the aim coming in, obviously, I’m not against it,” Bruce said.

Bruce revealed he promised his mother he wouldn’t date anyone in the house, and said he has been taking a break from dating after being in a string of relationships.

“I don’t want to get feelings involved,” Coco said.

To which Bruce replied, “Let’s keep it that way.”

“Have you done that before? Had like ‘friends with benefits’ without feelings as an adult?” Coco asked him.

“I’ve literally been in relationships pretty much my entire life; that’s why I’ve taken the six months off,” Bruce added.

The pair then agreed that they didn’t want to develop feelings for one another, agreeing to keep things lighthearted between them.

It remains to be seen whether their arrangement will go to plan or if things will start to get complicated.