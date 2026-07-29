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“Not happy”: Princess Anne’s tour “overshadowed” by “insensitive” royal stealing spotlight

"Anne's efforts were wiped away."
justine harkness
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Princess Anne is widely considered to be the hardest-working member of the royal family, tirelessly representing the monarchy on the world stage.

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However, the Princess Royal, 75, is said to be furious that her latest official engagement was wiped from the headlines by her nephew, Prince Harry.

New Idea understands that Anne is fuming over Harry’s sudden announcement that the 2029 Invictus Games will be held in South Korea – a reveal made just days after her own high-profile visit to the nation.

Anne undertook a solemn official tour of South Korea from July 13 to July 15 to commemorate 75 years since the Korean War. However, Harry’s exciting Invictus Games update on July 20 has left her feeling “overshadowed”.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne is said to be upset over her South Korea tour being overshadowed. (Credit: Getty)
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“Anne’s efforts were wiped off the map by Harry’s insensitive timing,” our insider says.

“This is something that never happens, as the Royals are always coordinating their efforts. Harry seems intent on sabotaging them.”

“Anne’s not happy and expressed as such to her brother Charles, but what upsets her the most is that Harry must know what he’s doing – he could have waited a week at the very least.”

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Anne’s daughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall, are allegedly just as furious over their mother’s first visit to the country in eight years being “overshadowed” by Harry’s news.

Harry’s Invictus announcement has caused quite a stir, given that South Korea will mark the first Asian host nation for the games he founded in 2014.

And behind palace doors, the timing of his announcement has been viewed as a direct snub.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry announced the 2026 Invictus Games will be hosted in South Korea just days later. (Credit: Getty)
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Painstaking measures normally go into plotting the royal calendar to prevent senior figures from hosting competing events.

While small overlaps occasionally happen, these have become much larger since Harry stepped down as a senior royal to run his own calendar.

With such painstaking measures going into the yearly royal calendar, it’s no surprise that people are tearing their hair out behind the scenes at this latest clash.

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justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

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