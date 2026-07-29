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Home Royals King Charles

Heartbreaking reason why King Charles and Prince William only meet once a month

It's tearing them apart.
justine harkness
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Prince William and King Charles have grown apart in recent years, and New Idea understands that it has only worsened since Prince Harry’s latest UK visit.

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While Charles looks closer than ever to reuniting with Harry, our sources explain that the King and William now only meet once a month to discuss state affairs.

“It’s bad. Never has there been such an estrangement between monarch and heir, but it’s also proof that William has the same stubborn streak as his father,” they tells us.

The reigning monarch and future heir have only been publicly seen together at royal engagements and events in recent months, which have been spaced apart.

A royal expert has told New Idea that Prince William and King Charles are only meeting on a monthly basis. (Credit: Getty)
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The pair were last photographed together on July 1 in Edinburgh, at the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral. Before that, it was at the Trooping of the Colour in June, and then the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel in April.

The Prince of Wales’ frustrations with his father have allegedly heightened because he sees Charles’ mistakes and the allowances his father has made for Harry and Meghan.

Charles notably reunited with Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in private during Harry’s UK visit, which was said to have upset William.

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The Duke of Sussex has been a persisting sore spot for William, with another royal insider telling us that he’s “fuming” about the “special treatment” his brother has been receiving.

“William does not trust Harry and Meghan one bit, but Charles won’t be dissuaded from welcoming them this time,” the expert revealed in the lead-up to the family reunion.

The insider also alleges that William thinks his father has been better equipped and resourced to rule after following Queen Elizabeth II, in comparison to when he ascends the throne.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William is also allegedly frustrated about the allowances for Harry and Meghan. (Credit: Getty)
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Whilst Harry was recently in the UK to launch the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, there’s no confirmation on whether Harry and William privately reunited.

However, it’s unlikely, given William remained at a polo competition in Windsor while the behind-closed-doors reunion between the Sussexes and Charles took place.

The difficult time hasn’t interfered with William’s official responsibilities, though, and he is still undertaking more duties to support Charles in his preparations to one day take over the throne.

“He’s been conducting investiture ceremonies, high-level receptions, and meetings on behalf of Charles,” our source adds.

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justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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