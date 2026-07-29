Heartbreaking reason why King Charles and Prince William only meet once a month

Prince William and King Charles have grown apart in recent years, and New Idea understands that it has only worsened since Prince Harry’s latest UK visit.

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While Charles looks closer than ever to reuniting with Harry, our sources explain that the King and William now only meet once a month to discuss state affairs.

“It’s bad. Never has there been such an estrangement between monarch and heir, but it’s also proof that William has the same stubborn streak as his father,” they tells us.

The reigning monarch and future heir have only been publicly seen together at royal engagements and events in recent months, which have been spaced apart.

A royal expert has told New Idea that Prince William and King Charles are only meeting on a monthly basis. (Credit: Getty)

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The pair were last photographed together on July 1 in Edinburgh, at the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral. Before that, it was at the Trooping of the Colour in June, and then the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel in April.

The Prince of Wales’ frustrations with his father have allegedly heightened because he sees Charles’ mistakes and the allowances his father has made for Harry and Meghan.

Charles notably reunited with Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in private during Harry’s UK visit, which was said to have upset William.

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The Duke of Sussex has been a persisting sore spot for William, with another royal insider telling us that he’s “fuming” about the “special treatment” his brother has been receiving.

“William does not trust Harry and Meghan one bit, but Charles won’t be dissuaded from welcoming them this time,” the expert revealed in the lead-up to the family reunion.

The insider also alleges that William thinks his father has been better equipped and resourced to rule after following Queen Elizabeth II, in comparison to when he ascends the throne.

Prince William is also allegedly frustrated about the allowances for Harry and Meghan. (Credit: Getty)

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Whilst Harry was recently in the UK to launch the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, there’s no confirmation on whether Harry and William privately reunited.

However, it’s unlikely, given William remained at a polo competition in Windsor while the behind-closed-doors reunion between the Sussexes and Charles took place.

The difficult time hasn’t interfered with William’s official responsibilities, though, and he is still undertaking more duties to support Charles in his preparations to one day take over the throne.

“He’s been conducting investiture ceremonies, high-level receptions, and meetings on behalf of Charles,” our source adds.

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