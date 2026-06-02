EXCLUSIVE: Ruthless or necessary? Prince William’s plan to save the crown

For much of his life, Prince William has been cast as the royal family’s dependable good guy. The devoted husband, the hands-on father, the football-loving future king who worries about school runs, laughs about Prince Louis leaving sticky fingerprints throughout the car and appears far more comfortable discussing Aston Villa than palace politics.

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It is an image William has spent years carefully cultivating and, by most measures, it has served him extraordinarily well. Yet behind the approachable exterior, a very different portrait is beginning to emerge.

As King Charles’ reign enters a challenging chapter and the monarchy continues to navigate scandals, family feuds and growing public scrutiny, royal experts increasingly believe William is becoming the most influential figure behind palace walls. More significantly, they say he is proving willing to make difficult decisions that previous generations of royals often avoided.

The prince once viewed as cautious and reluctant is quietly revealing himself to be something else entirely: a strategist. And if protecting the monarchy means upsetting family members along the way, he appears increasingly prepared to do exactly that.

“William is focused on the need for a monarchy which must adapt if it is to remain relevant, especially to younger generations,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells New Idea.

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Prince William is looking ahead to how the monarchy can “adapt” to remain relevant. (Credit: Getty)

“He is acutely aware of the challenges the monarchy will face in the future and there is a steely determination behind his genial facade.”

That determination has become increasingly apparent over the past few years.

The royal family William was born into is vastly different from the one he is preparing to inherit. The scandals surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the extraordinary breakdown of his relationship with Prince Harry, and growing questions about royal relevance and privilege have left scars on an institution that once seemed untouchable.

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For William, observers say, these are not simply family dramas, they are threats to the future of the Crown itself.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie believes the Prince of Wales is already exercising considerable influence as the monarchy enters what many see as a transitional period.

As King Charles continues to battle health concerns and the spotlight increasingly falls on the next generation, William’s voice appears to be carrying more weight than ever before.

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“William is calling the shots more now that we’re in this transitional phase towards him taking over,” Lownie tells New Idea.

It is a remarkable observation when you consider that William is not yet king. Yet time and again, reports have emerged suggesting it is William pushing for a firmer response when controversies threaten the monarchy’s reputation.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the ongoing saga surrounding Prince Andrew. While King Charles has often been portrayed as reluctant to completely sever ties with his younger brother, William is widely believed to have little patience for allowing the scandal to linger indefinitely.

According to Lownie, the future king’s position is shaped by both personal and institutional concerns.

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“William has both a personal animus against Andrew. He was rude about Catherine. But he can see the reputational damage Andrew has brought the monarchy. He would like the stables to be cleaned before his own reign,” Lownie says.

It is a transitional period as King Charles plans ahead for when William will take over. (Credit: Getty)

The comment offers a fascinating glimpse into how William appears to view the crisis. This is not simply about old family tensions or private grievances, it is about what kind of monarchy he wants to inherit.

For years, Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the scandals that followed have cast a long shadow over the royal family. While Charles has often appeared torn between his responsibilities as King and his loyalties as a brother, William seems to view the situation through a very different lens.

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The contrast between father and son appears to come down to one crucial difference. Charles sees family first, while William sees the institution first. “Charles is sentimental, he’s very compassionate,” Lownie argues. “William is much tougher.”

That toughness has become a recurring theme whenever royal experts discuss the future king. Those who know the inner workings of the monarchy often describe Charles as someone guided by personal relationships, loyalty and emotion.

William, by contrast, is increasingly viewed as pragmatic, focused and intensely aware of public perception.

“William has grown up during a period when every royal action is scrutinised in real time,” says Fitzwilliams.

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“He understands how quickly public opinion can shift and how important trust has become. Future monarchs simply cannot afford to ignore reputational damage.”

William is aware of the reputational damage Andrew has brought the crown. (Credit: Getty)

That mindset may also help explain why William’s relationship with Prince Harry appears so difficult to repair.

For many families, time softens old wounds. For William, however, the rupture appears to run deeper because it involves more than personal hurt.

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Harry’s interviews, documentaries and memoir did not simply criticise individual family members. They exposed the inner workings of an institution William has spent his entire life preparing to protect.

To many royal observers, that distinction is critical. While King Charles has occasionally appeared willing to leave the door open to reconciliation, William has consistently appeared more guarded and more cautious.

The reason, experts suggest, is that he views Harry’s actions through the lens of duty rather than emotion.

“The institution comes first,” Fitzwilliams says. “That has always been understood within the monarchy, but William perhaps embodies that principle more strongly than any royal of his generation.”

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Ironically, one of William’s greatest strengths may be the influence of the woman standing beside him.

For years, Catherine has been portrayed as the monarchy’s peacemaker, the warm and approachable outsider who brought stability and balance to William’s life.

Yet several royal experts believe her influence extends far beyond that. Lownie has described Catherine as someone who instinctively understands the importance of protecting the monarchy’s reputation and helping William navigate the realities of modern public life.

Princess Kate is also keen to protect the monarchy. (Credit: Getty)

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Together, they have built what many insiders regard as the most formidable partnership within the royal family. “The Prince and Princess of Wales operate as a remarkably effective team,” Fitzwilliams says.

“They understand the importance of remaining relevant to modern audiences while preserving the traditions that make the monarchy unique.”

While King Charles continues to carry the weight of the Crown today, it is William and Catherine who increasingly embody its future and that future is likely to look very different from the monarchy of previous generations.

The irony is that the very quality some critics describe as ruthless may ultimately become his greatest strength. For decades, the royal family has often been accused of reacting too slowly to crises, protecting its own and hoping scandals would eventually fade away.

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William appears to have reached a different conclusion, in a world where public trust can disappear overnight, preserving the monarchy may require difficult decisions, uncomfortable conversations and, occasionally, putting the Crown ahead of the family itself.

Prince William has no intention of inheriting problems he believes should have been solved long ago, and that may make him the most formidable future monarch Britain has seen in decades.

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