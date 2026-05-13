The MAJOR title Princess Charlotte is set to inherit

Princess Charlotte is growing up fast, and plans are reportedly already in motion for her future.

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The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton recently turned 11, and according to a royal author, her future is already being planned out by the royal family.

Currently third in line to the throne, the role being lined up for Charlotte is a significant one.

Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 5, 2026 in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty Images)

Her grandfather, King Charles III, has reportedly reserved the title of Duchess of Edinburgh for Charlotte when she is older.

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It’s a role that will become available following the death of her great-uncle, Prince Edward.

Princess Charlotte with her family. (Credit: Getty)

“I was told the King wanted to reserve the Duchess of Edinburgh role for her, which could happen,” royal author Robert Hardman told Hello! magazine.

“Edward, when he dies, will lose that title. It won’t go to his son. But I think she’ll be the Princess Royal, as Anne is. There’s no better model.”

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Charlotte has been compared to her great-aunt, Princess Anne. (Credit: Getty)

The comparison to Princess Anne is one that comes up repeatedly when Charlotte is discussed — and not without reason.

The pair share a love of ballet and sport, both have notably close bonds with their fathers, and Charlotte is already displaying the kind of professionalism that has made Anne one of the most respected members of the royal family.

Anyone who has watched Charlotte keep brothers George and Louis in line at public engagements will know exactly what we’re talking about.

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The news comes after William and Kate marked their daughter’s birthday with a sweet Instagram video showing Charlotte playing on the beach, cuddling her pet dogs and showing off her cricket skills.

“Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!” the royal couple captioned the post.

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