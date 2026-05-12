The “important” honour Princess Kate will receive during milestone trip to Italy

Princess Kate is set to receive a distinguished honour in Italy during her visit this week.

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The Princess of Wales is set to complete a two-day solo trip there from May 13 to 14. In Italy, she will visit Reggio Emilia to learn about their approach to early childhood education.

“The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development,” her spokesperson said in a statement when her surprise trip was announced.

It also marks the first time she is heading overseas since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate is set to receive a “prestigious” honour when she visits Italy this month. (Credit: Getty)

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According to Hello!, she will be awarded the “Primo Tricolore”, Reggio Emilia’s highest honour.

As part of it, she will be given a green, white and red flag, as it was first created in Reggio Emilia in 1797. Before the nation adopted the flag we know today, the previous flag had the same colours, but had the coat of arms of the Cispadane Republic.

The Italian city’s Mayor, Marco Massari, explained why the Princess of Wales is receiving the “prestigious” honour.

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“We consider this visit truly prestigious because it highlights one of the experiences that make our city a model known and appreciated worldwide,” he said.

It also marks Kate’s first solo visit in more than two years. (Credit: Getty)

“We are convinced that the visit of a woman who uses her popularity as a vehicle for spreading educational approaches in harmony with the Reggio Approach is of great importance.”

Her visit is connected to her as a patron of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched in 2021.

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The publication also reported that it was likely that the presentation would be conducted privately.

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