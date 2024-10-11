Since her induction into the British Royal Family in 2011, outfits worn by Catherine Princess of Wales have garnered significant attention. Frequenting the public eye over the years, Kate Middleton has proven herself to be the image of grace and elegance when it comes to fashion.
Accordingly, her sartorial choices and timeless sense of style have contributed to her reputation as a fashion-forward figure in the Royal family.
Whether she’s attending royal events or casual events, her refined fashion sense is characterised by tailored silhouettes, clean lines, and high-quality craftsmanship. Combining classic sophistication with a modern twist, she often opts for chic dresses, longline coats, and smart co-ords.
Her ability to transition from high-glamour gowns to casual ensembles effortlessly has solidified her status as a fashion icon.
Here, we take a look at some of our favourite outfits worn by Catherine Princess of Wales.
Alexander McQueen & Whistles, 2024
Three months on from her last official royal engagement, Catherine met with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre, where a mass stabbing attack took place in July.
For the poignant visit, the Princess of Wales wore a long chocolate brown double-breasted coat from Alexander McQueen to keep warm against the autumnal breeze, which was layered over a flowing burgundy midi dress with white polka dots from the London-based brand Whistles.
Safiyaa London, 2024
For her highly anticipated return to the Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024, the mother-of-three opted to wear this stunning purple wrap dress from Safiyaa London.
She paired the dress with her L.K Bennett Milly handbag, two Halcyon Days bangles, and her well-worn Camilla Elphick Lucia sandals.
In a sweet nod to her patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the look was completed with a bow pinned to her summer dress in the green and purple colours of the prestigious tennis tournament.
Jenny Packham and Philip Treacy, 2024
In her first public appearance in almost six months, Catherine stepped out alongside her family to attend Trooping the Colour on June 15th, 2024.
For the occasion, she made a huge splash in this chic black and white dress with a belted waistline and large ribbon detail from one of her favourite designers Jenny Packham.
To accessorise the outfit, the 42-year-old wore a matching wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy that showed off her gorgeous braided up-do, Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings, her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, and a pair of white pumps.
Alexander McQueen, 2023
The Princess of Wales was feeling blue as she stepped out alongside the royal family on Christmas Day in 2023!
Donned in a beautiful coat from Alexander McQueen, she was further rugged up with a navy turtleneck and her Gianvito Rossi navy boots.
The look was completed by one of her beloved Emmy London clutches and Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire earrings that she has worn on numerous occasions.
Her matching fascinator was of course from Juliette Millinery – a favourite fashion brand in the circles of Britain’s upper echelon.
Chris Kerr, Kiltane, and Holland Cooper, 2023
Catherine ended 2023 with another gorgeous all-white ensemble, worn to the annual “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8th.
The long ivory coat from Chris Kerr, worn over a coordinating sweater from Kiltane and trousers from Holland Cooper, exuded festive elegance and was finished with a gorgeous pair of Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra earrings.
Hosted by the Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service aims to bring together members of the community, especially those who are lonely during the festive season, and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others in need throughout the year.
Catherine Walker, 2023
To formally welcome the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee to the United Kingdom, Kate donned yet another gorgeous design by one of her favourite designers – Catherine Walker.
The scarlet red ensemble featured a respectable knee-length dress and was paired with a chic ‘Beau Tie’ coat from 2021.
Her custom wide-brimmed hat from Jane Taylor, Miu Miu bow-embellished suede bag, Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps, and Princess Diana’s iconic Cabochon Sapphire Drop earrings completed the look.
Emilia Wickstead, 2023
Kate donned this vibrant purple co-ord set from Emilia Wickstead as she inaugurated the Shaping Us National Symposium in collaboration with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, held at the Design Museum in London on November 15, 2023.
Royal watchers have seen this outfit once before, the Duchess of Cambridge completing the look with her Gianvito Rossi 105 Pumps in Navy Suede and Princess Diana’s Cabochon Sapphire Drop Earrings.
Catherine Walker, 2023
The Princess of Wales wore a Catherine Walker coat to attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023. It was the same coat she wore in 2019, her all-black ensemble paying respects on the solemn occasion.
She wore three poppies on her coat, which has been speculated to signify her great-grandmother’s three brothers, who died in action during WWI.
Kate also honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II by transforming her Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch into a pair of earrings.
Sezane, 2023
Kate was the picture of a modern royal as she stepped out at Nottingham Trent University on World Mental Health Day in a ribbed cream sweater and matching ribbed midi skirt from favourite quiet luxury brand Sezane.
Her matching Tusting Mini Holly Bag in Taupe, Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ Pumps in Bisque Suede, and Simone Rocha Faux-Pearl Curb-Chain Earrings are all repeat wears, complimenting her neutral look perfectly.
Cefinn and Sezane, 2023
Catherine looked tres chic when making an appearance in Bracknell, England at the Vsi Rzom Community Hub.
The ensemble is a far cry from her usual sophisticated suits and designer dresses, and features the Sezane Cefinn ‘Janie’ Sleeveless Funnel Neck Jumper in Mid Grey, with a crisp long-sleeved shirt underneath.
The outfit was completed by Wool Trousers in Mottled Grey (also from Sezane), Avery Heels in Tweed from J.Crew, gold pearl ‘Rosalia’ earrings from Shyla, and a Cartier Ballon Bleu Watch.
Alexander McQueen, 2022
On September 9th, the Princess of Wales attended a Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina at the State Velodrome in Marseille, France.
For the sporty occasion, she wore a flawless Alexander McQueen tailored suit in white, pairing the ensemble with a Massimo Dutti Woven Leather Clutch-Style Handbag.
For jewelry, she wore Mappin & Webb Empress Drop Earrings which matched her Mappin & Webb Empress Mini Pendant Necklace perfectly.
Eponine London, 2023
Catherine stepped out in a couture Eponine London maroon coat dress with a matching hat by Sahar Millinery and Queen Elizabeth’s pearl and diamond earrings in Wales during an official visit to mark the first anniversary of the late monarch’s death.
This is the second time the Princess of Wales has worn the coat dress, the first being in December 2022 when she hosted Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
Beulah London, 2023
While supporting her husband at the Royal Charity Polo Day, the Princess wore a beautiful summery Beulah London dress.
The breezy bias-cut skirt was balanced out by elegant three-quarter puff sleeves. The cornflower blue colour, accented with a white floral design, worked as a visually-appealing contrast to the green surroundings.
Catherine Walker, 2023
Paired with a matching hat and bag by Philip Treacy, Kate stunned in a bold blue coatdress from Catherine Walker at the Scottish Coronation of King Charles III.
The electric ensemble was accessorised with blue suede court pumps from Emmy London and a pearl bracelet and drop earrings from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection. Her colour choice was fitting considering blue is also the colour of the Scottish flag.
As well as paying homage to her late mother-in-law, the Princess of Wales also donned the late Queen Elizabeth’s Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she previously wore to both the funeral of the Queen in September 2022 and the funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021.
Balmain, 2023
Kate stepped out at Wimbledon in a mint green Balmain blazer, which she paired with a white long pleated dress and heels – matching her jacket’s lapels perfectly.
At the event, she caught up with close friend Roger Federer. In a seemingly normal greeting, however, the tennis star unintentionally breached royal protocol. When touching the Princess on the back in a welcoming gesture, Catherine quickly responded by moving back and giving a polite nod to her old pal. According to protocol, members of the royal family should not be touched unless extending their hand in greeting. There you go!
Beulah London, 2023
Pretty in pink! The Princess looked utterly stunning in her pale pink Beulah London dress – which she wore previously at Wimbledon in 2021.
It’s no wonder that the high collar, full skirt, and waist-cinching belt complement her perfectly. The piece has also been worn by Princess Beatrice and Princess Mary!
Alessandra Rich, 2023
When visiting a Southampton-based community centre, Catherine wore a summery polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich. This marks the second occasion she has worn the piece, the first being the 2022 Wimbledon men’s finals.
Alessandra Rich, 2023
Princess Catherine exuded elegance at Windsor Castle’s Garter Day. The waist-hugging Alessandra Rich dress bore a ruched shoulder and high neckline, perfectly balancing the bias-cut hemline.
Royal fans were quick to spot the outfit’s similarity to one Princess Diana wore for Royal Ascot on June 15, 1988. With an almost identical silhouette, matching pearl earrings, exact shoe match, and black and white polka dot pattern, the homage to her late mother-in-law did not go unnoticed.
Andrew Gn, 2023
At the 2023 Trooping the Colour, Kate wowed fans in a beautifully-tailored Andrew Gn dress. The monochromatic green dress was complemented with bejeweled buttons and a matching green Phillip Treacy hat.
Alexander McQueen, 2023
Catherine seems to be a fan of monochromatics! Looking stunning in salmon, she visited The Foundling Museum in London wearing a smart three-piece Alexander McQueen suit – which she also wore in 2022. The look was accented with a white, pearl-embellished belt and matching pumps.
Suzannah London, 2023
This outfit was worn by Catherine Princess of Wales during a charity visit and is simply gorgeous!
For the occasion, Catherine donned a silk crepe shirt dress from Suzannah London. The emerald piece is neatly pin-tucked at the waist and shoulders for an uber-flattering effect. She paired the simple outfit with a classic pair of Chanel slingbacks.
Elie Saab, 2023
A daytime Cinderella! Princess Catherine stunned at the Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The sheer, sparkling Elie Saab dress featured a high neckline with pussy-bow detailing and long flowing skirts.
Alexander McQueen, 2023
Kate wore a sharply tailored Alexander McQueen coat when visiting the University of Leeds in January. Paired with a cream maxi dress, brown knee-high Gianvito Rossi boots, and a coat-matching green bag, she was truly smartly dressed when speaking on her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign.
Roksanda Brigitte, 2022
The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous at Wimbledon. The custom marigold yellow dress featured a softly pleated skirt and statement bow shoulder – appropriately sunny for the sunny occasion.
Christopher Kane, 2021
Princess Catherine opted for a bold red number while launching The Forward Trust’s latest campaign. Dressed in a bright red turtleneck and matching pleated skirt, the look looked both flattering and effortless.
Catherine Walker, 2021
One can never go wrong with a sharply-tailored coat dress. This powder blue Catherine Walker ensemble was a true standout on the Princess. With crisp shoulder pads, a clean-cut double-breasted collar, and a pin-tucked waistline, this look was truly stunning.
Catherine Walker/Alessandra Rich, 2020
To commence the royal tour of Ireland, this outfit worn by Catherine Princess of Wales was very on-the-nose and very green!
Her emerald Catherine Walker coat matched her padded headband, while her bright green Alessandra Rich dress peeked through as she descended the plane stairs.
Dolce & Gabbana, 2019
Doesn’t Catherine look gorgeous in green? She wore a green, figure-hugging dress to Wimbledon in 2019. Accented with gold buttons, pin-tucked puff sleeves, and a bow-detail neckline completed the piece.
Catherine Walker, 2018
On Christmas Day in 2018, Kate wore a signature coat dress paired with a stunning halo band headpiece by Jane Taylor. She complemented the look with a half-updo.
Alexander McQueen, 2016
Did someone say nautical chic? Princess Catherine embraced the sailing look with a McQueen pencil skirt and matching blouse. Ready to set sail on her visit to Portsmouth.
Alexander McQueen, 2015
When visiting The Anna Freud Centre in London, Kate wore a bright red Alexander McQueen dress. Hitting just above the knee, the pleated skirt is contrasted with a clean, long-sleeved upper.
Jenny Packham, 2011
A classic Kate silhouette! This gorgeous canary yellow Jenny Packham dress emphasised the then-Duchesses’ sunny appearance while arriving in Canada.
Self Portrait, 2019
In this stunning pastel green Self Portrait outfit worn by Catherine Princess of Wales, the mother-of-three dazzled the crowds at the women’s singles final at Wimbledon.
Just days prior she opted for a very similar colour palette, donning a mint green midi Roland Mouret dress at the men’s final.