Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth on anniversary of her death

Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales, 43, joined her husband, Prince William, for an engagement at Sunningdale on Monday, September 8.

The honoured the Queen by visiting the National Federation of Women’s Institute – which she was a lifelong member of – on the third anniversary of her death.

And eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice Kate was wearing an outfit that appeared to be a poignant tribute to the Queen.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen by stepping out in tartan on the third anniversary of her death. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Kate wore a tartan midi dress from Alessandra Rich that was reminiscent of the Queen’s outfit at her last ever royal engagement.

The monarch wore a similar tartan skirt while welcoming former Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral on September 6, 2022 – two days before her death.

Many fans noticed that Kate appeared to be wearing the pattern in a sign of respect for the Queen on the third anniversary of her death.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one wrote: “Is it just me or does anyone else think our future Queen Princess Catherine wore that dress as a mark of respect and love for our late Queen?”

Advertisement

During the visit, William and Kate spoke to those who had met the late Queen during her time as a longstanding member of the NI.

A post shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page added: “Cake and conversation to mark three years since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It was very special to hear from those who had met Her Late Majesty, and reflect on the impact she had within the @womensinstitute, as a longstanding member.

Kate’s outfit was reminiscent of the tartan skirt the Queen wore on her last ever engagement at Balmoral. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“Thank you to the ladies of the Sunningdale WI for having us.”

Elsewhere, Prince Harry also arrived back in the UK for the third anniversary of the Queen’s death on Monday.

He touched down at Heathrow Airport in London before going straight to visit the Queen’s burial site in Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex privately paid his respects to his late grandmother at St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest in 2022.He laid a wreath of flowers at her burial site during the visit, according to People.

Advertisement

After the touching moment, Harry then went on to the WellChild Awards to start his official engagements during his first UK visit in five months.

However, he will not be seeing his brother William during the trip as they have conflicting schedules of engagements this week.

William is said to be remaining steadfast in his refusal to entertain a reunion following their estrangement.

Advertisement

While Harry will travel to Nottingham and attend meetings with charities, William will be in London and Cardiff taking part in different royal engagements.

Meanwhile, King Charles remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and attended a church service with Queen Camilla at Crathie Kirk on Monday.

It has been reported that no meeting between Harry and his father has been scheduled over the coming days.

However, Charles is said to be open to a reunion with Harry while his son has made no secret of his desire to reconcile with his family.

Advertisement

Prince Harry also privately visited Queen Elizabeth’s grave upon his arrival in the UK on Monday. (Credit: Getty)

“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff… but it would be nice to reconcile,” he told BBC News.

His comment referenced his failed legal challenge over the level of security entitlement he gets when he visits the United Kingdom.

Harry also confessed that he “misses” the UK after moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, in June 2020.

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan, 44, are raising their two children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – in California.