McDonald’s Australia announces biggest menu shake-up in 17 years!

They’re the global flavours that Australians are craving… and now, McDonald’s is bringing them Down Under.

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Think Teriyaki chicken and a Philly Cheese Stack, but you don’t need to go overseas to enjoy them, which is why we are so excited.

McDonald’s has done the impossible with its Menu Heist, which has five international favourites you can enjoy for a limited time only.

Take Amanda Nakad’s word for it – she’s McDonald’s Australia’s Marketing Director of Menu after all, and she says each item has been selected with Aussies in mind.

Tangy, sweet, salty, smoky and delectable – the Menu Heist menu has something for everyone. (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

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What’s in the Menu Heist range at McDonald’s?

They’re the treats you’ve seen online, which have gained a cult status worldwide.

If you are a fan of trying local staples when you travel overseas at Macca’s, then this range is right up up your alley, and you can enjoy them at home with no fuss.

Enter the Teriyaki Chicken Burger from Japan. If you’ve seen this one on socials, make sure to save this link for later, so you don’t forget that it’s on Aussie shores.

We are excited because it’s juicy chicken that’s coated in a crispy and golden batter seasoned with garlic and black pepper. Perfectly combined with a tangy teriyaki sauce, with lettuce, and mayonnaise on a fluffy bun.

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The classic McNugget just got a flavoursome upgrade. (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

Macca’s managed to nab not one, but TWO menu items from Japan that have become the internet’s obsessions.

Think your humble McNuggets, but taken to new heights. The Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets are seasoned to perfection, and every bite packs its own punch. It’s fair to say that we will be trying these ASAP.

For breakfast fans, you can enjoy it the Canadian way with the Benny-Style Bacon ‘N Egg Bagel. Think a lightly toasted bagel filled with creamy hollandiase sauce, crispy bacon rashers, cheese and egg.

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And the best part about this addition is that is a part of the extended breakfast menu at Macca’s, so it’s a perfect treat for busy weekenders and people who are always on the go.

You also cannot go wrong with the Philly Cheese Stack from the UK. This flavour-bomb includes two beef patties topped with grilled and crispy onions, three slices of cheese, paired with cheese sauce and pickles all sandwiched in a toasted bun.

Sauce obsesses will also be familiar with the Special Edition GOLD Sauce, which famously hails from the US.

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Choose your craving – Benny-Style Bacon ‘N Egg Bagel, Teriyaki flavour bomb, or a Philly Cheese Stack. (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

So, why do millions of people love this condiment so much?

It’s a delectable combination of tomato and sweet and smoky mustard, which can make any Macca’s treat better. Scratch that – ANY treat deserves the Special Edition GOLD Sauce treatment.

However, we must emphasise that if you want to enjoy these global classics, you need to hurry.

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The Menu Heist Range is available at Macca’s nationwide from Wednesday, May 27, for a limited time only via drive-thru, front counter, McDelivery and MyMacca’s app.

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