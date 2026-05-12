KFC fans rejoice over return of nostalgic favourite dish 19 years on!

NEED TO KNOW KFC has brought back its Hot Rods for a limited time in Australia.

has brought back its for a The popular menu item was first introduced in 2007 and recently made a comeback in 2024.

The skewer features juicy chicken wrapped in golden, crispy batter.

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After repeated demands from fans, KFC has decided to bring back its beloved Hot Rods for a limited time.

The beloved menu item was initially introduced in 2007 and was recently brought back in 2024.

Now, Aussie fans can get excited, because you can enjoy them once again from today (May 12)!

“F*** yeah!!” one Aussie wrote on social media. “Hot Rods and Cola Wings are the best things KFC have done!”

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“Hot Rods are elite,” another added.

You can grab the Hot Rods from KFC for a limited time in Australia. (Credit: KFC Australia)

When one fan commented with “amen” on the KFC Australia Instagram page, the fast-food giant responded by saying that “your prayers have been answered”.

Each skewer of juicy chicken is wrapped in perfectly golden, crispy batter, with a hint of spice. These with KFC’s beloved aioli sauce are a match made in heaven.

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“We know Aussies have a soft spot for bold flavour and a bit of fun, and our Hot Rods deliver both in spades,” KFC Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vanessa Rowed, said.

“We’ve heard the fans calling for their return, and we’re thrilled to be bringing this fan favourite back to menus across the country. There’s something very satisfying about great chicken on a stick – it’s on-the-go, crave-worthy and unmistakably KFC.”

You can grab them in a three-piece or six-piece combo, or have them with chips, a drink, and even a Zinger burger.

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If you want to satisfy your Hot Rod cravings with just one, they’re $3.00 each.

Are you excited that the Hot Rods are back? We are! (Credit: KFC Australia) (Credit: KFC Australia)

When are the Hot Rods available from KFC?

The good thing is that you have until Monday, June 8, to enjoy the beloved classic before they are taken off the menu.

You can buy them in KFC stores across the country and via the KFC app.

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