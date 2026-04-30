The 70 new Woolworths products every home cook needs to know about

Let’s face it, weeknight cooking can be tedious and time-consuming, so we are always looking for something simple to spice up our repertoire.

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Thankfully, Woolworths might have just made life considerably easier, banishing the issue of “what’s for dinner?” for good.

The supermarket has expanded its exclusive range of pantry staples with more than 70 new and refreshed products, all designed to bring global flavours to the family dinner table without the fuss.

Keep scrolling for every delicious detail.

Woolworths has launched 70 new globally inspired pantry staples. (Credit: Supplied)

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What is the new range from Woolworths?

Three new brands are hitting the grocery aisles, each focused on a different cuisine.

La Gina covers the Italian classics — think pasta, ready-to-use pasta sauces, oils and antipasti staples like olives and semi-dried tomatoes.

La Mesita brings the Mexican vibes with taco kits, tortillas, seasonings, salsas and simmer sauces.

And Lantern Alley handles the Asian-inspired essentials — Hokkien noodles, soy sauce, fried shallots and flavour-enhancing condiments to pull a stir fry together in minutes.

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Woollies’ new range promises to make weeknight meals easier. (Credit: Supplied)

Woolworths Director of Product and Innovation Jackie Fourie said the range reflects how Australians actually eat.

“Taco Tuesdays, an easy stir fry or a spag bol are as much Aussie dinner staples as meat and veggies,” she said.

“We want to make it even more accessible for every home cook to find these essential ingredients in their weekly shop.”

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When will it be available?

La Gina, La Mesita and Lantern Alley products are already on shelves in Woolworths supermarkets.