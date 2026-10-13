Andy Lee is married! Comedian ties the knot with Bec Harding in NYC

Andy Lee is officially married to his longtime partner, Bec Harding.

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Fans have been eagerly awaiting their wedding day since they got engaged in May 2024 after 10 years together.

Now, the lovebirds have exchanged vows at a low-key ceremony in New York City, with around 80 guests flying out to celebrate with them.

Photographs published in The Daily Mail showed Bec leaving SIXTY Beverly Hills in a gorgeous wedding dress ahead of the ceremony.

Andy Lee and Bec Harding are officially married. They are pictured in New York before the big day. (Credit: Media Mode)

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She was the epitome of bridal elegance in a strapless white gown with a sweeping train as she was shielded by umbrellas.

Bec was accompanied by celebrity stylist Elliott Garnaut by her side, who helped her manage the dramatic train.

The wedding day was shrouded in secrecy, but Hamish Blake, Andy’s brother and Michael Horgan served as groomsmen.

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There was almost a wedding-day disaster when Michael, a longtime contributor to Andy’s radio show, nearly missed his flight to NYC!

At the airport, Andy hilariously had to send out an intercom announcement for Michael, who hadn’t turned up at the gate for boarding.

“Almost had to replace a groomsman,” he joked, but thankfully, Michael made it on the plane!

The couple (pictured in 2019) exchanged vows in front of 80 guests. (Credit: Instagram)

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Fans have been eagerly awaiting Andy and Bec’s wedding day ever since he popped the question in May 2024.

He announced the news on Hamish and Andy, much to the delight of fans.

In a low-key proposal, Andy handed Bec a napkin with “Will you marry me?” written on it.

The gesture was a sweet nod to their first meeting in 2014, when Andy slipped his phone number to Bec on a napkin while she was working at a cafe.

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Andy told Stellar that he knew he wanted to marry Bec “for a long time”, even if it took him 10 years to propose.

“I think six, maybe to eight months [beforehand] was when I really started thinking about it,” he gushed.

Andy and Bec got engaged in 2024 after 10 years together. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think I knew for years. Then getting the ring and hoping Bec liked it – that would have been the most nerve-racking part. And getting her there on time to the actual proposal.”

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After dating for 10 years, Bec had doubted if the proposal would actually happen, but she always knew Andy was “serious” about her.

“It’s such a nice feeling to know someone has gone and put all of this effort into something, to ask you to spend the rest of your life with them,” she said.

We’re so happy they’ve had their special day.

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