Is Elizabeth Hurley already married? Her all-white wardrobe has everyone talking

NEED TO KNOW Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have reportedly been secretly engaged since February

have reportedly since February Liz has been favouring bridal white and ivory outfits , fuelling speculation she’s “channelling her inner bride”

, fuelling speculation she’s Insiders claim she’s been working with Donatella Versace on a new wardrobe

on a new wardrobe Billy Ray reportedly wants son Braison as his best man; Liz wants son Damian to walk her down the aisle

Advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley’s current affinity for wearing bridal white has those close to the star speculating she’s preparing to walk down the aisle with Billy Ray Cyrus at any moment – if, indeed, she hasn’t already!

Looking absolutely radiant as she attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity Black and White Gala with her beau on June 4, the occasion could have passed for the couple’s wedding reception.

Indeed, with the pair said to be privately engaged, insiders say the big day is imminent.

“Liz and Billy have been engaged since February, and everyone’s been on standby for a wedding invite for months now,” an insider tells New Idea.

Advertisement

Elizabeth and Billy Ray have been getting in practice for their big day at the Black and White Gala. (Credit: Instagram).

“Liz has been hinting that this is happening and has been channelling her inner bride. She does plan on wearing ivory and has been working on a new ‘wardrobe’ with Donatella [Versace].

While fans were shocked when Liz, 61, went public with her relationship with Billy Ray, 64, on April 20, 2025 – sharing a photo of the pair kissing with the caption “Happy Easter” – the couple have only gone from strength to strength.

No strangers to marriage, this will be the fourth time saying “I do” for father-of-six Billy Ray and the second for mum-of-one Liz.

Advertisement

It goes to reason, then, that they’re planning a low-key wedding.

Liz has been trialling bridal gown styles! (Credit: Getty).

“Liz is genuinely over having big weddings after her over-the-top nuptials with Arun [Nayar],” our insider notes.

“Billy Ray’s on the same page and they’re both superstitious enough to want to do something less ridiculous and more authentic this time. The plan is for a simple town hall wedding or a small garden ceremony, but a big celebration afterwards.”

Advertisement

Despite his ongoing family issues, Billy Ray is said to be hopeful that his family will attend.

A birthday tribute from Billy Ray to the “love of my life” on June 11. (Credit: Instagram).

“He wants [his son] Braison as his best man,” says the insider.

“Liz has no plans to have bridesmaids, but she probably will ask Patsy Kensit to play a support role, and she wants [her son] Damian to walk her down the aisle.”

Advertisement

“And expect a star-studded reception as both Liz and Billy Ray have so many famous friends.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement