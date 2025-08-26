EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Liz Hurley’s adoption plans REVEALED

After debuting their surprise romance in April, things are moving fast for Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

New Idea can report that the smitten pair are giving serious thought to adopting a child together!

“It’s out there for sure, but they are totally in love and would love to share that love with a child in need of a loving home,” our source explains.

“They’ve both got grown kids – but that doesn’t mean they’re done parenting.”

“They are very serious about each other, and adoption is on the table,” our source adds.

Liz, 60, is mum to son Damian, 23, but she clearly dotes on the younger members of her extended family, including her godchildren.

While billionaire Steve Bing denied being Damian’s father after a short, non-exclusive relationship with Liz in the early 2000s, ultimately, a DNA test revealed that he was indeed the father. It is understood that Damian had little involvement with his father prior to his death in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray, 63, has six kids: Brandi, Trace, Christopher, Miley, Braison, and Noah.

While Trace and Brandi are not biologically Billy Ray’s, they were adopted by the country singer when he married their mother, Tish Cyrus, in 1993.

Billy shares his eldest son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey. Notably, Christopher was born mere months apart from his half-sister Miley, leaving many to speculate that Billy Ray cheated on his future wife during their relationship.

The a-listers have shared numerous happy snaps together on social media.

Prior to “hard-launching” his relationship with Liz in April this year, Billy was previously linked to Australian singer Firerose. The pair dated for four years before marrying in October 2023 and divorcing in May 2024.

His beau was last romantically linked to Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who sadly passed away in 2022 following a heart attack. Despite their split almost a decade earlier, the duo always remained on good terms.

You can read more about Billy Ray Cyrus and Liz Hurley’s romance here.