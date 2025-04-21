Love appears to be in the air for actress Elizabeth Hurley and singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who have seemed to confirm they are in a relationship.

In an Instagram post on April 20, Elizabeth shared a photo of Billy wearing rabbit ears and kissing her cheek with the caption “Happy Easter ♥️.”

While there have been mixed reactions in the comment section, a source has exclusively told New Idea that the Achy Breaky Heart singer allegedly did not tell his daughter Miley about the relationship.

“Of course Miley didn’t know. She stays away from her dad as much as possible,” they said. “She won’t be happy about this – she’s about to launch an album and a movie and this is going to overshadow it all!”

Billy Ray starred alongside his daughter Miley in the Disney series Hannah Montana. While they had a tight on-screen dynamic, the father and daughter are not close. (Credit: Getty)

The three-time Grammy winner’s ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, will be released on May 30, 2025, and the accompanying film will be released sometime in June.

Prior to sharing the Easter photo, speculation about their relationship began when the model shared a reel of herself accompanied by Billy Ray’s song, She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore.

Before this romance, she was with Hugh Grant for 13 years, was married to businessman Arun Nayer from 2007 to 2011, and with the late cricketer Shane Warne from 2010 to 2013.

Elizabeth Hurley was with Hugh Grant for 13 years. (Credit: Getty)

She was also with businessman Steve Bing for 18 months, who is the father of her son Damian Hurley.

Billy Ray was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022 and share children Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison.

Before Tish, the country singer dated Kristen Luckey, and became a father to Christopher Cody.

Tilly Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were married for 28 years. (Credit: Getty)

Months after his separation from Tish, he dated Australian singer Firerose. They sparked engagement rumours when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram with a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Their engagement was then confirmed and they got married in October 2023 but got divorced seven months later.

According to court documents obtained by People, Billy Ray filed for divorce. Irreconcilable differences and allegations of inappropriate marital conduct were cited as the reasons for divorce, along with Billy Ray seeking an annulment on the grounds of alleged fraud. Firerose denies any wrongdoing and similarly accused Billy Ray of acting inappropriately.

Their divorce was later settled.

