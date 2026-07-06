Why Natalie Gruzlewski isn’t fazed by Farmer Wants a Wife replacement rumours

Speculation continues to swirl around the future of Farmer Wants A Wife host Natalie Gruzlewski, but industry insiders say the long-serving presenter isn’t concerned about her role on Channel Seven’s hit dating franchise.

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Sources close to the production claim Gruzlewski has told friends she would expect a conversation from the network if plans were being made to replace her, much like the phone call she received when Samantha Armytage was appointed host in 2023.

“When Samantha was brought in, Natalie was contacted and the situation was explained,” one source claimed.

“That hasn’t happened this time, which is why she’s not overly concerned.”

Natalie Gruzlewski isn’t worried about her future at Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Instagram)

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According to insiders, Seven has not yet begun formal discussions about the hosting line-up for the show’s next season, with the network still assessing its plans following the current series.

“I don’t think those conversations have started,” another production source said.

While Gruzlewski’s future remains the subject of industry speculation, those close to the program believe Farmer Wants A Wife is one of Seven’s most consistent reality performers, making any major changes to the format a significant decision.

“The show continues to perform well,” one insider claimed.

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“When you’ve got a format that’s delivering ratings and producing genuine success stories, there’s not a strong argument for changing the formula.”

Johanna Griggs’ is tipped as a potential host for Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Getty)

Who could replace Natalie Gruzlewski on FWAW?

Back in 2023, the change in ratings when Samantha replaced Natalie was significant, but the ratings stayed stable with the change back to the Gold Coast-based TV presenter.

Johanna Griggs’ name continues to circulate within television circles as a potential future FWAW host, given her long association with Seven and lifestyle programming through Better Homes and Gardens.

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However, production insiders believe hosting Farmer Wants A Wife requires a unique set of skills beyond simply presenting a television program.

“It’s a very different role,” one source explained.

“You have to earn the ‘farmers’ trust, build relationships with the contestants and genuinely invest in their stories. There’s a lot more to it than turning up to film links.”

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Those familiar with the production say Gruzlewski’s longstanding connection to the franchise remains one of its greatest strengths.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Natalie understands the heart of the show,” another insider said.

“She knows when to step in, when to step back and how to guide people through some of the biggest decisions of their lives. That’s not something that’s easily replaced.”

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Neither Channel Seven nor Gruzlewski has commented publicly on the hosting speculation.

For now, industry sources maintain no decision has been made about the next season, leaving Gruzlewski firmly in the frame to continue leading one of Australian television’s most successful dating franchises.

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