Travel guides favourites wanted for ground-breaking Farmer Wants a Wife spin-off

NEED TO KNOW Farmer Wants a Wife is reportedly going to have a major refresh with an all-female spin-off called Farmer Wants a Husband .

is reportedly going to have a major refresh with an all-female spin-off called . The drastic shake-up could be just what the franchise needs after ratings have slightly dipped in recent years.

Two Travel Guides stars are reportedly being eyed for the new season, which is beneficial given they’re both from the country and already have an established audience.

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Move over, cowboys, because Farmer Wants A Wife could have its most significant evolution yet – a proposed female-led spin-off titled Farmer Wants A Husband.

While the idea has allegedly been circulating for a few months as a “fresh twist” to revive the franchise, the implications go beyond a simple shake-up.

While Farmer Wants A Wife has featured female farmers looking for love alongside their male counterparts in previous seasons, sources say this new concept would flip the script entirely, with an all-female lineup leading the series for the first time.

The decision to feature only women looking for love would challenge the long-established archetype of men as the primary producers and farm custodians. However, its commercial success would have to rely on the show maintaining its desire for authenticity and honest representation of people in the regions.

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Having a series with just female farmers could be risky. There was a dip in viewers when Paige left the show early in 2022. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“People forget there are plenty of incredible women running farms across Australia who are just as busy—and just as unlucky in love. Why shouldn’t they get their own chance to find ‘the one’?” the insider tells us.

“The audience already loves the heart and authenticity of the show. Following female farmers on their search for love would feel fresh while staying true to everything viewers love.”

While the idea seems like a slam dunk, shaking up the well-established TV format carries structural risks.

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Despite female leads being a success for other networks, such as Sophie Monk’s Bachelorette finale pulling more than 2.2 million viewers in 2017, the TV and streaming market has drastically changed since then.

Especially when only 517,000 people watched Farmer Paige abruptly walk away from the show for good before the series ended in 2022, which was less than half of the finale’s viewers. With several farmers still left at the time, they served as a buffer, but a spin-off could tank.

For it to work, the strategy would have to rely on an existing fanbase and an established media personality, which is why Travel Guides favourites Stack and Mel are reportedly being eyed for the spin-off.

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Not only do they have an established audience, but they have the country roots that the show prides itself on.

Stack and Mel are perfect choice for the new Farmer Wants a Wife spin-off, given fans have already fallen in love with them on Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

The fun-loving twins have never been shy about wearing their hearts on their sleeves and, after both enduring heartbreaking relationship splits, could be ready for a fresh chapter.

In fact, the sisters haven’t exactly ruled out the possibility of returning to TV in the hopes of finding love.

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Given that familiar faces pull in numbers, the insider tells New Idea that the former Travel Guides stars are the “perfect fit”.

“Stack and Mel are warm, funny, and completely themselves, which is exactly what viewers love about the show,” the source reveals.

“They know country life, they’re not afraid to have a laugh at themselves, and they’d bring so much heart to the series.”

While nothing has been confirmed by the network, the prospect of an entirely female-led series could be the change the show needs to maintain its relevancy in the long-run.

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