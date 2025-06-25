It has been a while since we have seen Travel Guides stars Stack and Mel on our screens, but they have just come back in a big way.

The sister duo returned to Channel Nine as part of the special Australia’s Most Identical, two years after they left the travelling show.

Since their departure, they have been very busy.

Stack and Mel have been very busy since they left Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

What are Stack and Mel up to now after Travel Guides?

“Stack is actually off to Las Vegas to represent Australia,” Mel told 9Entertainment about her sister, who is a competitive rodeo pro.

She is set to compete this November.

Another thing that’s kept them busy is motherhood. Mel is a mother to Savannah, and Stack has her sons, Royce and Wyatt.

But that’s not all.

“We actually started working in the coal mine industry, and we work with explosives, so we just blow things up,” they told the publication, and they work for the same employer.

Stack and Mel joined Travel Guides in 2016. (Credit: Nine)

Are Stack and Mel identical twins?

The duo joined Australia’s Most Identical to find out how alike they actually are.

They featured in the first episode and did 3D mapping to measure the differences in their faces.

As it turns out, they are very much alike, and their facial features mostly match and are only millimetres apart.

Their return to Channel Nine excited fans.

“So good to see you two legends back on TV! We miss you on Travel Guides, come back pleeeeease 🙏🥹,” one wrote.

“Miss those cowgirls on Travel Guides ❤️❤️,” another wrote.

Fans were devastated when Stack and Mel left Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Stack and Mel leave Travel Guides?

The twins also told 9 Entertainment that they did miss being part of the show.

“Of course, we miss travelling and we really miss the crew, the amazing crew we got to work with,” they said.

“But we have a really good life now and we’re just living it up here in Queensland, chasing the cows and raising our families,” Mel said.

They joined the series in 2016 as part of the inaugural season and left in 2023.

“The time, unfortunately, has come for us to put away our passports, hang our hats up, stay home, make some money, pay our mortgage, build some sheds, do some fencing… But most importantly, be around for our kiddos,” they said at the time.

“We’ve both learned heaps. Been around the world five times, made over 50 eps of Travel Guides and now have a Logie under our belt – who woulda thought?”

During their final season, their brother Josh joined Stack.

Upon their departure, best friends Karly and Bri were announced as their replacements.

