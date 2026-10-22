Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jeffries’ shock jungle deal for I’m A Celeb

They might just be the most unlikely television pairing of 2027, but Seven executives are reportedly convinced comedian Jim Jefferies and singer-turned-presenter Ricki-Lee Coulter have the winning formula to breathe new life into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The new duo were announced at the 2027 Seven Upfronts and while the pairing might have left some scratching their heads, New Idea understands an unexpected chemistry test convinced network bosses they had found their next ‘jungle’ dream team.
According to industry insiders, Ricki-Lee had long been Seven’s preferred choice to take over hosting duties, but finding the right person to stand alongside her proved more complicated than initially anticipated.
Robert Irwin was among the names considered, with sources suggesting Seven had even offered him the opportunity to remain with the franchise in a new hosting arrangement.
However, the surprise pairing of Ricki-Lee and Jim reportedly delivered the chemistry executives had been searching for.
“On paper, Jim and Ricki-Lee are probably the last two people you’d expect to host a family entertainment show together,” an industry insider tells New Idea.
“But that’s exactly what makes this so interesting. Their chemistry was apparently fantastic. They bounced off each other naturally and the combination just worked.”
Seven moves mountains for Ricki-Lee
So convinced were executives that they had found their winning combination, sources claim Seven was prepared to make significant changes to its 2027 programming schedule to secure Ricki-Lee.
With filming for I’m A Celebrity scheduled for February, her existing commitments to Australian Idol initially presented a major scheduling headache.
For a period, insiders suggest the network explored alternative hosting combinations, with Ricki-Lee’s availability proving one of the biggest obstacles.
But rather than abandon their preferred candidate, Seven reportedly made the extraordinary decision to shift Australian Idol to later in the year.
“Ricki-Lee was always the one they wanted,” explains the insider.
“The problem was making everything work around her existing commitments. Other names were discussed because the timing was difficult but once they saw how well she worked with Jim, they weren’t prepared to let that combination go.”
And it wasn’t just Seven that needed to make concessions.
Ricki-Lee’s long-standing breakfast radio commitments with Nova reportedly meant the network also needed to accommodate a substantial period away from her regular broadcasting duties.
Sources suggest Nova was initially reluctant about the time required but has since made arrangements to free up a significant portion of her 2027 schedule.
“It’s a huge commitment, and not everyone was thrilled about it,” the source says.
“But Seven believes they’ve got something special here, and they were determined to make it happen.”
The secret behind Seven’s unlikely pairings
Of course, pairing two seemingly mismatched personalities is hardly new territory for I’m A Celebrity.
When Julia Morris was first teamed with Dr Chris Brown, questions arose about whether the flamboyant comedian and the more reserved television veterinarian could possibly work together.
Yet the unlikely combination became one of Australian television’s most successful hosting partnerships.
Then came another surprise when Robert Irwin stepped into Dr Chris’s shoes.
With Robert significantly younger than Julia, the generational difference initially raised eyebrows.
But once again, the chemistry between the two proved to be one of the show’s greatest strengths.
Now, insiders say the same creative thinking responsible for those successful partnerships is behind Seven’s decision to bring Jim and Ricki-Lee together.
“People forget that Julia and Chris were an unusual pairing when they first started,” explains the insider.
“Then everyone wondered how Julia and Robert would work. But both combinations had something audiences really connected with.”
“The people making these decisions understand that you don’t necessarily want two presenters who are exactly alike. Sometimes the contrast creates the magic.”
Can Jim tame his wild side?
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the new hosting combination is how Jim’s famously provocative brand of comedy will translate to a family-friendly reality television program.
The Australian comedian has built an international career on confronting humour, controversial observations and an unapologetically adult approach to stand-up.
It’s a world away from the cheerful chaos of Australian Idol, where Ricki-Lee has established herself as one of Seven’s most recognisable entertainment presenters.
But insiders insist the network sees Jim’s unpredictable personality as an asset rather than a liability.
“Jim is polarising, but so is Julia Morris,” says the source.
“Not everyone loves that kind of big personality, but those who do really connect with it.”
“The brief for I’m A Celebrity is absolutely family-friendly. Nobody is expecting Jim to deliver one of his adult stand-up routines in ‘the jungle.’”
Instead, Seven is reportedly banking on Jim’s quick wit and Ricki-Lee’s warmth to create an entertaining contrast.
“Ricki-Lee is incredibly likeable, and she’s experienced enough to hold her own with someone like Jim,” the insider adds.
“She can give as good as she gets, and that’s what apparently made the chemistry test so impressive.”
“Seven knows some viewers will question the pairing initially, but they’re confident that once audiences see them together, they’ll understand why they were chosen.”
A huge gamble that could pay off
For Channel Seven, putting Jim and Ricki-Lee together represents a significant gamble, especially as Australian television networks are increasingly cautious about the cost of major entertainment productions.
With the network reportedly willing to shift Australian Idol and negotiate around Ricki-Lee’s radio commitments, insiders say there is enormous confidence in the new partnership.
And while Jim and Ricki-Lee may seem worlds apart, those behind the scenes believe that could be their greatest strength.
“Nobody would have predicted Julia and Dr Chris would become such a successful partnership, and nobody expected Robert and Julia to work as brilliantly as they did,” the insider says.
“Sometimes the combinations that look the strangest on paper end up being the ones audiences fall in love with.”
“Seven believes Jim and Ricki-Lee have that same potential.”
With filming expected to begin in February, the network is now banking on its newest unlikely duo to deliver another winning chapter in ‘the jungle’s’ history.
And if the chemistry tests are anything to go by, viewers could be in for a very entertaining surprise.