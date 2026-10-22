Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jeffries’ shock jungle deal for I’m A Celeb

They might just be the most unlikely television pairing of 2027, but Seven executives are reportedly convinced comedian Jim Jefferies and singer-turned-presenter Ricki-Lee Coulter have the winning formula to breathe new life into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

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The new duo were announced at the 2027 Seven Upfronts and while the pairing might have left some scratching their heads, New Idea understands an unexpected chemistry test convinced network bosses they had found their next ‘jungle’ dream team.

According to industry insiders, Ricki-Lee had long been Seven’s preferred choice to take over hosting duties, but finding the right person to stand alongside her proved more complicated than initially anticipated.

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris are out! (Credit: Channel Ten)

Robert Irwin was among the names considered, with sources suggesting Seven had even offered him the opportunity to remain with the franchise in a new hosting arrangement.

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However, the surprise pairing of Ricki-Lee and Jim reportedly delivered the chemistry executives had been searching for.

“On paper, Jim and Ricki-Lee are probably the last two people you’d expect to host a family entertainment show together,” an industry insider tells New Idea.

“But that’s exactly what makes this so interesting. Their chemistry was apparently fantastic. They bounced off each other naturally and the combination just worked.”

Seven moves mountains for Ricki-Lee

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Hosting pro: Ricki-Lee hosted Australian Idol along with Scott Tweedie. (Credit: Instagram)

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The secret behind Seven’s unlikely pairings

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Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris were an unexpected but successful duo. (Credit: Network 10)

Can Jim tame his wild side?

“Not everyone loves that kind of big personality, but those who do really connect with it.” (Credit: Instagram)

New hosts and a new home on Seven. (Credit: Seven)

A huge gamble that could pay off