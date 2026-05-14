I’m A Celebrity Australia AXED by Network 10? Show engulfed by cancellation claims

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia has been abruptly cancelled, it has been claimed.

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According to TV Blackbox, the Network 10 show has been canned by its parent company, Paramount, due to budget cuts. The show is no doubt costly, given it films overseas in South Africa.

Producers ITV Studios are reportedly now attempting to find a new home for the series, which has aired on 10 since 2015.

When approached for comment by New Idea, a Network 10 spokesperson said, “Decisions regarding the 2027 program schedule, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be made in the coming weeks.”

The series has been hosted by Julia Morris since its inception, while Robert Irwin has joined her for the last two years, taking over from Dr Chris Brown.

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I’m A Celebrity Australia has been engulfed by cancellation rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

The 2026 series had a hugely successful run, with fan favourite Concetta Caristo being crowned Queen of the Jungle, delighting fans.

The launch show dominated the ratings, bringing in record-breaking numbers for Network 10, averaging 925,000 total national viewers.

The premiere reached 3.76 million Australians nationally, but there was a drop in viewers throughout the series.

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The final only drew in 571,000 national viewers, which was a drop from both the 2026 premiere and the 2025 final, which attracted 651,000 viewers.

Now, with rumours swirling about I’m A Celebrity Australia‘s future, speculation is rife about whether hosts Robert and Julia will stay on if the show is picked up by another network.

New Idea recently revealed that Channel 10 had plans to make Robert their biggest star, and hoped to sign him up for different reality TV shows – potentially a sign of what is to come on IAC.

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Sources told us that executives are eager for Robert to become the face of their network, with plans that stretch far beyond I’m A Celebrity in 2027.

“They don’t just see Robert as a host of one show,” our well-placed source dishes.

Concetta Caristo won the 2026 series of IAC. (Credit: Channel 10)

In fact, a Robert Irwin Ninja Warrior project is at the top of Ten exec’s wishlist, and 10 is said to be offering Robert several shows to front.

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No doubt, they are hoping to cling on to their TV golden boy, amid rumours that Channel Seven is hoping to scoop up the beloved presenter.

“He is everyone’s biggest cheerleader,” a casting insider tells us.

“That enthusiasm, that warmth. It’s exactly what Ninja Warrior needs.”

Australian Ninja Warrior was shelved by Channel Nine in 2022, but 10 is said to be in the process of reviving the show.

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Robert has no shortage of TV projects, as he’s also signed on to host Dancing With The Stars spin-off The Next Pro alongside Shirley Ballas.

No matter what happens with I’m A Celebrity, it’s clear the future is bright for Rob!