EXCLUSIVE: Channel 10’s big plan to make Robert Irwin their biggest star

NEED TO KNOW Robert Irwin is one of the most in-demand talents on TV – now network execs are offering him more work .

is one of the most in-demand talents on TV – now network execs are offering him . In addition to hosting duties on I’m A Celeb , Robert’s being considered for several other shows.

, Robert’s being considered for several other shows. With Ninja Warrior and Holey Moley potentially being rebooted, Robert is the number one choice to host.

and potentially being rebooted, Robert is the number one choice to host. But does the 22-year-old have capacity in his already packed schedule to take on the projects?

to take on the projects? His future hosting role on I’m A Celeb is yet to be locked in.

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While Robert’s profile continues to rise in Hollywood stateside, back home in Australia, Network 10 is reportedly throwing everything but the kitchen sink at him to ensure he stays within their stable of stars.

New Idea can exclusively reveal that executives are eager for Robert to become the face of their network, with plans that stretch far beyond I’m A Celebrity in 2027.

“They don’t just see Robert as a host of one show,” our well-placed source dishes.

And a Robert Irwin Ninja Warrior project is at the top of Ten exec’s wishlist!

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Robert Irwin is a hot property at all TV networks. (Credit: Getty)

To make that vision a reality, Ten is apparently preparing to offer Robert several shows to front.

At the top of the wish list is Australian Ninja Warrior, which they are said to be in the process of reviving.

Our insider says the show, which was shelved by Channel Nine in 2022, would perfectly fit Robert’s infectious energy, athleticism and natural ability to champion others.

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“He is everyone’s biggest cheerleader,” a casting insider tells us.

“That enthusiasm, that warmth. It’s exactly what Ninja Warrior needs.”

Watching Robert celebrate everyday Aussie taking on those courses would feel completely authentic. It’s something he could walk into and absolutely nail.”

Ninja Warrior last aired on Channel Nine in 2022 – but Robert could host a reboot. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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But the interest doesn’t stop there.

With Holey Moley also potentially being rebooted under Ten’s banner, producers are said to be exploring ways Robert could be involved in that format too, tapping into his playful, family-friendly charm.

“It’s all in his wheelhouse,” the insider adds.

“Big, fun, feel-good television. That’s where Robert thrives.”

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Robert’s already co-hosted three seasons of I’m A Celebrity with Julia Morris. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Clearly, Robert, who is just 22, is in huge demand.

“All the biggest storytellers in Australian TV want him,” our insider adds.

“It’s incredibly rare to see this level of interest for one talent. Especially someone so young.”

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Holey Moley Australia ran for one season in 2021. with Sonia Kruger, Matt Shirvington and Rob Riggle as hosts. (Credit: Channel Seven)

With rumours swirling that Robert has yet to formally commit to I’m A Celebrity beyond its current run, insiders say Ten is feeling the pressure to secure him long-term.

“There’s always the risk he could be lured elsewhere,” our source points out.

“The strategy is to offer multiple shows that fit his brand and make it very hard for him to say no.”

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