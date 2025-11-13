Bindi Irwin breaks her silence after surprise cameo with Robert on Dancing with the Stars

Bindi Irwin is taking a moment to reflect on “finding so much love and peace” when she and Robert dedicated dances to their father, Steve Irwin, on Dancing with the Stars USA.

During the ninth week of the competition, the 21-year-old did a foxtrot to Footprints in the Sand with his partner Witney Carson.

Bindi Irwin joined Robert on stage for the tribute on Dancing with the Stars USA. (Credit: ABC)

Towards the end of the routine, Bindi made a surprise appearance on the dance floor, and they looked at photos of childhood memories with their dad, which were projected on the dance floor.

She took to Instagram after the special moment to reflect on what it meant to her to dance to the same song in 2015. At the time, she performed the song with the show’s pro dancer and judge, Derek Hough, and they both went on to win that season.

“Incredibly honoured that Robert and Witney danced to Footprints In The Sand, a song that I dedicated to Dad 10 years ago during my time on Dancing With The Stars,” she wrote on November 13.

“This dance healed part of my heart, and I hoped it would do the same for Robert.

“Enormous gratitude to Derek and Witney for giving us both the indescribable gift of dancing through grief and finding so much love and peace. ❤️

“And Robert, I know with all my heart that Dad is beaming with pride because of the wonderful man you are today.”

Her heartfelt caption was joined by a video of her 2015 routine.

“Thank you for sharing. So very special.💕,” their mother, Terri Irwin, commented.

After the touching performance, where Robert broke down in tears, he received the first 40 out of 40 for the season.

Taking to Instagram, he said it was “so incredible, special and healing”.

Robert also danced with Terri. (Credit: Getty)

Weeks before, the wildlife warrior also danced with his mother for dedication night.

“Tonight I dance for my mum, the strongest person I know,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“My mum and dad created a legacy that I’m proud to continue. I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs.”