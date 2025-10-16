Bindi Irwin’s emotional tribute to Robert after his routine with Terri on Dancing With The Stars

Robert Irwin left his family moved to tears after performing a powerful tribute to his mother, Terri, on Dancing With The Stars.

Advertisement

The wildlife warrior, 21, reduced the audience to tears during Monday night’s episode when he was joined on the dance floor by Terri.

He honoured his beloved mother as part of the competition’s Dedication Night, with Terri dancing with him as he performed Phil Collins’ hit You’ll Be in My Heart.

After the touching tribute, his sister Bindi took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words for her younger brother.

Bindi Irwin has shared some heartfelt words for her brother Robert. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“The most remarkable, moving, healing night. Beyond proud of Robert, Witney and my beautiful mum. I’m speechless,” she gushed.

Meanwhile, Terri also shared footage of the dance to her own social media page as she reflected on the night.

“I am truly blessed to be your mother,” she sweetly captioned the post.

Advertisement

Robert dedicated his dance to “all the mothers who don’t get the recognition they deserve” and anyone who has been through loss.

“I will remember this night forever. This dance was a story of love, loss, grief and gratitude,” he gushed on Instagram.

“It is a thank you message to my mum, it was to pay tribute to all the strong mothers of the world, and the single parents. I know my dad was with us, and can only imagine how proud he would be of my mum. This dance is for all of us, thank you for your support.”

Advertisement

Terri has raised Robert and Bindi as a single mother since their father, Steve Irwin, was tragically killed by a stingray in September 2006.

On Monday, Terri joined Robert on the dance floor to conclude his emotional dance in a moment that left not a single dry eye in the house.

Robert was also reduced to floods of tears as he embraced his mother on the dance floor.

The family share a close bond, and judge Bruno Tonioli lauded the family’s love after watching the powerful dance.

Advertisement

“[Your father is] looking at you, kid, and he’s smiling,” he said, wiping away tears. “You gave us all of your heart and soul. All I can say is this was the true expression of everlasting love.”

Robert was joined by his mother Terri on Dancing With The Stars in an emotional tribute. (Credit: Instagram)

Judge Derek Hough, who was Bindi’s dance partner when she competed on the show in 2015, also cried and said he was proud of Robert.

“The love I have for your family,” he gushed. “I just have so much love for you guys. I’m so proud of you. I really am. Just you’ve become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family.”

Advertisement

Robert, who is tipped to win the entire competition, scored 35 out of 40 for his dance.