All of the signs that Robert Irwin will WIN Dancing with the Stars USA

Robert Irwin’s Dancing with the Stars USA debut was hailed as the best first dance in the show’s history, so everything looks promising for his time on the show.

Even though the competition has only just started, there are some major clues pointing to him winning.

Will Robert Irwin win Dancing with the Stars USA? Only time will tell! (Credit: ABC)

Is Robert Irwin going to win Dancing with the Stars USA?

Robert is following in his sister Bindi’s footsteps and has said he has big shoes to fill!

Like any reality show, betting has already started for the 34th season.

At the time of publication, Sportsbet already had the 21-year-old tipped as the winner!

Robert and his partner, Witney Carson, currently have $1.57 odds, followed by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas, with $6.50 odds.

And that’s not the only sign pointing to his potential victory; fans also have a sense of it.

Bindi Irwin also performed a jive for her debut, then won the competition. (Credit: Getty)

For his first dance, Robert performed a jive, which Bindi also did as her breakout routine.

“His sister won the mirror ball and her first dance was also a jive and she killed it. It’s possible he’ll win too,” one fan said.

While many praised his first performance, one pointed out that the show focused on him too much, hinting that he will make it far.

“But I’ve been a bit annoyed with how much Robert has been shoved down our throats,” they wrote on Reddit.

“Not because he lacked talent – best dance of the night by far! But you can kind of tell DWTS is trying to make him the face of the season, and after one week, it’s already feeling like a little much.

“There’s SO much talent that I feel is being overshadowed by them pushing the Irwin storyline.

“I’ve found myself actually feeling disconnected from his dancing despite how well he did because of the over saturation and hype…maybe that’s a me problem haha.”