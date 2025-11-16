EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin to skip his own birthday party amid burnout fears

All work and no play makes Robert Irwin a rising star at serious risk of burnout.

While he is usually cool, calm and collected in front of the cameras, recent sightings of Robert seeming agitated and out of sorts on his way into Dancing with the Stars rehearsals has sparked fears he is pushing himself too hard.

In fact, New Idea can reveal the Wildlife Warrior turned dance-floor king will be skipping his birthday celebrations at Australia Zoo next month, as he is due in South Africa to begin pre-production on the 2026 pre-recorded season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! with his co-host, Julia Morris.

“The enormous pressure on Robert right now is multifaceted,” explains our source. “He wants to keep everyone happy.”

Robert Irwin has sparked fears he is pushing himself too far amid his busy DWTS schedule.

Robert has been based in LA since September, while he competes on DWTS. Consistently topping the leaderboard alongside his partner, Witney Carson, it’s expected that Robert will make it to the grand finale, which airs on November 26, Australian time.

He’ll then pack his bags, jump on a plane to Johannesburg and head to the jungle.

“Robert’s schedule is out of control,” a source confirms. “He will barely have a minute to stop once DWTS wraps up.”

Network 10, who produces I’m A Celebrity, are said to be “genuinely worried” that their golden boy will arrive “exhausted”, adds the source.

“They have moved heaven and earth to accommodate him.”

Doing DWTS has been far more than a physical challenge for Robert. He has performed many routines in tribute to his family, including his late dad Steve, and has broken down in tears afterwards several times.

Robert will head straight from DWTS to host I’m A Celebrity with Julia Morris. (Credit: Network 10)

“Robert has had to tap into really personal memories. He is emotionally at his limit,” says the source.

Amid all of this, Robert turns 22 on December 1. For the first time he won’t celebrate at the Zoo, but the party is still going ahead.

Brisbane-based band Sheppard is scheduled to perform, and it’s believed that other members of the Irwin clan will be in attendance.

Despite the punishing workload, there is no denying Robert’s career is soaring. Still, even those cheering him on can see the strain.

He is being supported by his mother Terri. (Credit: Instagram)

Sources point out that his mum, Terri, rarely lets her son out of her sight, attending his dance rehearsals and every DWTS taping.

“Terri is always one metre away from Robert,” says the source. “The whole family is incredibly proud of him, of course.

“But it’s bittersweet. His career is booming, yet it’s taking him further and further away from home.”

