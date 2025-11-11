EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Irwin’s stardom is causing a rift with brother-in-law Chandler Powell

Winning hearts with his dazzling performances on the US Dancing with the Stars, Robert Irwin is experiencing a new wave of fame.

While mum, Terri, and sister, Bindi, have been helping Robert navigate it all behind the scenes, it seems his brother-in-law, Chandler Powell, may be getting slightly fed up with the frenzy.

Despite moving back to his native US with the rest of the Irwins to support Robert’s dancing journey, Chandler is said to have grown apart from his once inseparable best mate in recent months, as Robert, 21, spends more time away from Australia Zoo to focus on other lucrative projects.

Our source says a feud is brewing between Robert Irwin and Chandler Powell. (Credit: Instagram)

“Chandler would have preferred to stay back in Australia to look after the zoo instead of upping everything to be Robert’s personal cheer squad,” dishes our source.

Chandler’s recent social media activity even has some questioning whether a feud is lurking in the background between Bindi’s husband and brother.

“For a family known for being overly affectionate and constantly commenting and liking each other’s posts, Robert has barely acknowledged any of Chandler’s in recent weeks,” a source tells New Idea.

“Maybe he’s busy with dance practice, but it’s definitely unusual for Robert, who is highly active online these days.”

Social media sleuths also noticed that Chandler didn’t share any pictures of Robert on Halloween, despite him dressing up as Prince Charming alongside Bindi and Chandler’s daughter, Grace, who was Cinderella.

He did share a post wishing Robert well ahead of DWTS on November 5, but “eyebrows have still been raised”, the source continues.

Robert Irwin has sent everyone into a frenzy with his dance moves and physique. (Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, with all the buzz about Robert’s ripped physique lately, Chandler, who turns 29 this week, has also started hitting the gym.

“All of a sudden, he is posting workout videos – something he has never done before – when the world is going wild over Robert’s six-pack,” the insider adds.

“Robert is the biggest [and hottest] thing in Hollywood right now. He could very well become an even bigger star than his dad was in the next few years, so it’s only natural that Chandler could be feeling jealous by all of the attention Robert is receiving at the moment.”

Chandler Powell has also been posting more of his workouts. (Credit: Instagram)

Adding further fuel to the flames, New Idea hears that Robert may relocate to America for good to chase his dreams, while Chandler hopes to take over Australia Zoo.

It’s a move Chandler seemed to confirm on October 13, when he shared an image of himself feeding crocs in the Crocoseum with Robert watching in the background.

“A picture speaks a thousand words, and this one speaks volumes,” our source says.

They add that Chandler’s desire to be the next Crocodile Hunter would be ruffling Robert’s feathers as “the thought of someone taking the crown wouldn’t sit well… even if it’s his brother-in-law”.