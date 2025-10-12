“This is a tough one”: Robert Irwin reveals heartbreaking news

Robert Irwin has made a heart-wrenching update about someone who holds a special place in his heart.

The 21-year-old, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars in the United States, revealed that his dog, Stella, has received a devastating diagnosis.

“This is a tough one,” he began on Instagram.

“I wanted to give an unfortunate update on my sweet little pup, Stella.

Robert Irwin shared the sad news about his dog on October 13. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

“A mass was discovered that ended up being cancerous. We still don’t know the full extent of the cancer.

“I have faith she’ll be in the clear. She is such an important part of our little fam, so it’s been stressful to say the least being away from home and away from her while she goes through this.

“I know you guys love seeing her, and I love sharing her with you so [I] wanted to give an update… she is doing ok post-surgery so far, she’s my little bestie & one tough cookie. ❤️”

Along with the update, he shared a black and white selfie of himself with his pug, as well as another one of her by herself.

Underneath, his sister Bindi, who is overseas cheering him on, replied: “She’s such a strong and beautiful little soul. ❤️”

Grace loves her. (Credit: Instagram)

The beloved pug is very much a fixture of the Irwin family.

In June, Robert shared a photo of his dog with his niece, Grace, on Instagram.

“Stella and Grace… best buds ☺️,” he wrote.

While he loves to share snaps with his dog on his Instagram page, she also has her own page.

Stella is a part of the Irwin family and a face at Australia Zoo. (Credit: Instagram)

“My name’s Stella, the cutest pug on Instagram! Follow my adventures with my sister Piggy at Australia Zoo 🐾,” her Instagram bio says.

The page features photos of her with the Irwin family, and out and about at the iconic zoo.