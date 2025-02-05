As one of Australia’s most famous young faces, it’s no surprise that Robert Irwin has the hearts of millions of teenagers from around the world beating for him!

The 21-year-old takes after his late father, the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, in both looks and personality and has grown up from a blonde-haired, blue-eyed toddler to a strapping young man who embodies his father’s spirit in everything he does.

But as he has transitioned from child to teenager to soon-to-be adult in December 2023, curiosity has been piqued as to who the wildlife warrior is dating.

In a candid interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly in February 2024, Rob made the admission that his parents were the blueprint for any future relationship he may have, describing them as “a force to be reckoned with.”

“For me, I look at Mum and Dad as my absolute role models in many departments, including the relationship department. That’s the goal – two people living side by side and smashing life together with such a sense of mutual admiration and respect. Who are constantly lifting each other up and never second-guessing? There was nothing they wouldn’t do for each other, and they were so equal on everything.”

Rob wants a love like his parents had. (Credit: Getty)

Charlotte Briggs

In July 2024, the wildlife warrior was linked romantically to Australia Zoo employee Charlotte Briggs after the duo were seen arriving at Sydney Domestic Airport together along with Rob’s mother Terri ahead of an appearance on The Project.

They were also then seen checking into a luxury hotel together on the same trip.

Despite the speculation, it seems as though this relationship may have ended as quickly as it began with Rob confirming in yet another appearance on The Project in November, 2024 that there was “no one special” in his life currently.

“[Dating] is an interesting world to navigate with [being in] the public eye,” he shared live on air.

“I look at my parents as inspiration and I look at my sister. I know there’s someone out there, but they are going to have to be a goer, they are going to be in this lifestyle, it’s here, it’s there, it’s everywhere but I would definitely one day love to, of course, share this wonderful life with someone special.”

Rob and Rorie debuted their romance on the red carpet. (Credit: Getty)

In November 2022, Rob was spotted with the late Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey for the first time.

Then in April 2023, Rob jetted to Perth for the Easter long weekend to spend time with Rorie’s WA-based family, a sure sign that things were getting serious!

At the time, an insider confirmed to New Idea that the lovebirds were “crazy for each other” and had formed a “deep connection” over their shared experience of losing a family member at a young age.

Three months later, Rob and Rorie made their red carpet debut, appearing at the Australia premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney.

Then in August 2023, both Rob and Rorie “hard launched” their relationship with sweet photos together, confirming they were officially dating for the first time.

Whilst it’s not crystal clear how Rob and Rorie met, or when exactly they started dating, fans were thrilled to see Rob find love, as were we!

Sadly in mid-February 2024 after almost two years together, the couple confirmed they had broken up in a joint statement posted to their Instagram stories.

Whist fans were quick to speculate, Rob and Lucia seem like they were just friends. (Credit: Instagram)

Lucia Field

Prior to being linked to Rorie, Rob was rumoured to be dating Lucia Field, the daughter of Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, after an image of the pair together at Australia Zoo was posted online.

The duo never confirmed or denied the relationship, but fans did go crazy to find out that the young Aussie heartthrob was off the market.

In the image, Lucia can be seen grinning as she tilts her head toward the young wildlife warrior.

But if our time estimates are correct, Rob was already dating his current girlfriend Rorie at the time, meaning he and Lucia were (and presumably still are) just friends.

Robert and Emmy have been linked for years now (Credit: Instagram)

Emmy Perry

Before Rob was ever linked to Rorie and Lucia, the rumour mill was abuzz that Rob was dating US actress Emmy Perry.

The two have been connected for years, but a July 2022 trip to Australia saw Emmy spend plenty of time at Australia Zoo.

Rob and Emmy were first spotted together in 2019 when they enjoyed a day at Disneyland and also attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles where a source revealed that “sparks were flying between them.”

Emmy, an animal lover who has begun her own animal charity, Emmy’s Hope, was said to be enamoured by Rob, and the two have remained close in the years since.

Young love! (Credit: Instagram)

Tess Poyner

As a fresh-faced 13-year-old, Rob was reportedly crushing on fellow wildlife lover Tess Poyner – who was 14-years-old when they first crossed paths in 2016.

The teenagers reportedly met at the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year awards in Adelaide that year. Afterwards, a smitten Rob even invited Tess to stay with him for a week at Australia Zoo – just like Bindi did to her now husband Chandler in the early days of their romance.

“I had so much fun with the best photographer, herper and buggy driver on the planet! @robertirwinphotography Thank you so much for such an amazing week,” Tess captioned the below sweet snap.

A smitten Rob was quick to return the compliment, saying, “Thank you so much for such an awesome adventure. I had a great time!”

WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin gets hit on by an American tourist at Australia Zoo. Article continues after video.

What has Rob publicly said about dating?

A fan of Rob’s made her feelings known on a visit to the zoo in 2022, which she captured in a video that quickly went viral.

“I think you’re so cool and I was wondering if I could have your number,” the brave fan asked him.

“While I wasn’t able to give out my personal details, I really appreciated having a conversation with someone who definitely had a great interest and passion for the Zoo and my message,” Rob later told Stellar Magazine shortly after the incident.

“If they’re not ready to don that khaki and go feed crocs? Mate, it’s not happening!” he added.

